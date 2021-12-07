Oxxorcism has become an unexpected trend in social networks, after an image shows a priest celebrating what appears to be a mass inside one of the shops of Femsa.

The image in which employees accompany the priest while he appears in clothing for Catholic celebrations, has become the latest trend in this store that leads in the convenience segment and has become a segment of tremendous value to the consumer.

Faced with these challenges, what is deeply relevant to consider today is the ability of brands to star in trends in networks, based on deeply everyday events and demonstrating the maxim within storytelling: everything is content.

The unexpected trend

A picture is worth a thousand words and humor has taken over the moment when a priest celebrates a mass inside a store Oxxo, with which this store revives an old practice in retail: blessing the points of sale at its opening.

Although the moment or context in which this image was captured is not clear, it is important to recognize the traditions that have been established in Mexico and that have served to carry out all kinds of activations within the country that have no waste, with the belief that these will affect the commercial performance of the brands.

The celebration of masses in points of sale before these inuguren is part of this wide celebration of rituals, which range from the presence of a priest in a store to bless it, to the use of natural products and elements that help these spaces continue beliefs in relation to energy management and mentality related to abundance and prosperity.

Given these elements, a very important resource is evident that we cannot dismiss and it is the one that has to do with the way in which brands have supported practices under very clear objectives: permanence of their operations, generation of sales and recognition in the market.

The strategies behind Oxxorcism

The humorous concept with which they have referred to the appearance of a priest in an Oxxo within social networks, is part of these practices with which business owners seek the results of marketing, but from practices related to spiritual and cultural terms.

The important thing behind these actions that seek results in sales is the proven ability of marketing, a subject with structure and experience in the implementation of practices, with which, without a doubt, work is established within the market, where it becomes more and more It is relevant to have resources that help to understand consumption.

Well, here by chance, I come to put your $ 20 recharge on my cell and I had to be in the prayer chain to help in an Oxxorcism … pic.twitter.com/0IIBzIUle7 – 𝕻𝖆𝖇𝖑𝖔 𝕾𝖎𝖊𝖗𝖗𝖆  (@pablosierra_) December 5, 2021

An Oxxorcism so that there are always systems and all the boxes open 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HjPNisbdJf – D ‘NiRo (@YosoyDniro) December 6, 2021

JAJAJAJAJAJAJ OXXORCISMO JAJAJAAJAJ because it gave me so much laugh JAJJAJAJAJAJAJ https://t.co/U2wOdWgS4d – Ingrid (@youngsaintfree) December 6, 2021

Retail is a great cultural reflection of the country where it operates its points of sale and e-commerce sites. Within the United States, for example, the greatest example of cultural influence occurs with the celebration of Thanksgiving, which has become one of the most important consumer holidays where, without a doubt, an aspect that we cannot underestimate in This effort is the one that has to do with the way in which brands today also manage to adopt this cultural effect in their commercial strategy.

Now read: