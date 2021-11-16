11/15/2021 On at 21:04 CET

Gabriel Ubieto

The government and the unions have closed an agreement to raise the social contributions of workers and thus pay for future pensions, as made public by Social Security in a statement. The employer, for its part, has unmarked from the pact and initialed its second big ‘no’ to the Government in the last month and a half, after the refusal to support the increase in the minimum wage from 950 to 965 euros for this year. The Ministry of Social Security and the centrals have continued to file details and have ended up concluding the talks shortly after six in the afternoon. The details of the final agreement have not yet emerged, but the last proposal contemplated a 0.6 point increase in fees for 10 years, from next year until 2032. And the distribution will be 0.5 points for the company and 0.1 points for the worker.

The effect on the pocket of companies and workers of this measure will be the following, taking a practical case as an example. For a worker who receives the most frequent salary in Spain, about 1,500 gross euros per month, the company must pay 7.5 euros more per month and the employee will be deducted from his net salary 1.5 euros more per month.

The negotiations have evolved against the clock and in less than two weeks the Government has closed the agreement for this new mechanism to balance the Social Security accounts. The team of Minister José Luís Escrivá presented it to the social agents on November 3 and this Monday the 15th has closed the talks with the support of the unions, not the employer’s association. Escrivá concentrated the conversations in those two weeks and it had been marked as a maximum limit this Monday. Now the agreement closed with CCOO and UGT will be taken by the Executive to Congress and will add it via amendment to the pension law that is already in process. And that it contains, among others, that pensions rise each year depending on how much the CPI rises and the package of penalties for early retirement and incentives to extend working life beyond the legal retirement age.

This increase in income seeks to feed a pension piggy bank to cushion the progressive increase in public spending on the pension payroll when the baby boom generation gradually retires. The objective is raise about 2,600 million euros annually, which, added to the financial income that the management of said fund could generate, could leave a final figure of about 50,000 million euros by 2032; according to official Social Security calculations.

The employer is unmarked

Employers have not been satisfied from the first moment in assuming an increase in labor costs. The current government’s approach was to shore up the public pension system by means of higher income, not by means of reducing spending as proposed by the PP. The latest proposal from Escriva contemplated an increase in social security contributions by 0.6 points between 2023 and 2032. And, in the last meeting, Social Security put on the table three options to distribute this increase in costs between employers and workers; as explained by sources of social dialogue. One option contemplated an equitable distribution, three tenths for the company and three tenths for workers. Another was four tenths for the company and two for the workers. And the third was five tenths for the company and one for the workers. Finally and after the dismissal of the employer, the latter has ended up being imposed, the least favorable for employers.

“The Executive Committee of CEOE today rejected the Government’s proposal in relation to the Intergenerational Equity Mechanism of pensions, “reads the statement issued by the Spanish employer. The CEOE is left out of this part of the agreement to replace the approved sustainability factor – which was never implemented – by the PP. Social Security closed the talks with them and they continued them bilaterally with the unions, without introducing weighty changes in the final format. Escrivá has been critical of the employer’s association, reproaching them for “not presenting any added element” during the talks. And he has rejected that this increase in contributions is going to hinder job creation, as the employer has argued. “It will not have it, […] in Spain the labor cost per hour worked is 21 euros and the average of the European Union is between 25 and 26 euros. We have not increased labor costs for almost a decade, “he told reporters shortly after the agreement was announced.

The second leg of the pension agreement closed this Monday opens a poorly defined scenario. This would be activated in the event that the measures made official until now of the ‘Escrivá reform’ fail to balance the Social Security accounts before the retirement of the ‘baby boomers’. In other words, public spending exceeds the forecasts that the Executive will periodically review. In this case and after negotiation with the parties represented in the Toledo Pact and social agents, the Government undertakes to negotiate new measures that “are aimed either at reducing the percentage of pension spending in terms of GDP, or at increasing the rate of contribution or other alternative formulas to increase income,” according to what has been said. stated the Executive in a statement.

