The new Ford Focus ST 2022 already has prices in Spain. The renewal of Ford’s sports compact is ready to start its landing in Spanish dealerships. A popular model with a new design and technological equipment. Under its hood is an EcoBoost engine that reaches 280 hp.

Ford has carried out a profound and very important renovation of the Focus range. The iconic, fireproof compact has undergone a tune-up. A mid-cycle upgrade that will allow the current generation to cope with the rest of its business life that lies ahead. A facelift that, logically, affects each of the versions and / or variants that make up the offer. Hand in hand with this review, the new Ford Focus ST 2022.

As with the outgoing model, the Focus ST will once again occupy the top-of-the-range position. The most exclusive, performance and radical version. The new Focus ST already has prices in Spain and you are ready to carry out your disembarkation process at our dealerships. The official launch is imminent. A model that, remember, is offered in two body variants. The traditional five-door hatchback body and the more practical and familiar alternative, the Sportbreak variant.

The keys to the new Ford Focus ST 2022



The aesthetic changes that the Focus ST has undergone are concentrated in the front end. Taking the conventional Focus as a starting point, all the distinctive features of the sports version have been adapted to the Ford compact. The front grilles have a honeycomb design and the air inlets are characterized by their large size. The hood has been revised and both light groups updated.

As standard it is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels but optionally you can choose 19-inch wheels. And if we venture inside, we will quickly find ourselves engulfed in a more digital and connected environment. Highlights the digital instrument cluster and the great 13.2 inch touch screen to operate the SYNC 4 infotainment system.

The seats in the new Focus ST are AGR certified and, as if that weren’t enough, the sporty-styled multifunction steering wheel is electrically adjustable and heated. The pedals and gear lever have a design typical of this sporty version.

The new Ford Focus ST is a more technological and connected car

The engine of the new Ford Focus ST 2022



With regard to the mechanical section, if we take a look under the hood of the new Focus ST we will find a 2.3-liter EcoBoost gasoline engine with 280 hp and 420 Nm of maximum torque associated with a Manual gearbox six speed or one automatic transmission of seven relationships. In any and regardless of the transmission chosen, there will always be a front-wheel drive configuration.

Prices of the Ford Focus ST 2022 in Spain

Mechanics Focus ST Focus ST Sportbreak 2.3 EcoBoost 280 hp 6v € 37,809 € 38,482 2.3 EcoBoost 280 CV Aut. 7s € 40,449 –

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

The new Focus ST is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.7 seconds and reaching a top speed of 250 km / h. In addition, through a driving mode selector called Drive Mode, you can choose between different profiles to adapt the vehicle’s behavior to different situations.