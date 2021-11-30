Prices and range of the Dacia Jogger, the new family car goes on sale in Spain

Dacia has announced the start of the commercial journey of its new family car. The new Dacia Jogger already has prices in Spain. A model that will be available in versions of five and seven seats. The range is made up of various trim levels and sports the DGT’s ECO environmental badge.

The new family car from Dacia it is ready to carry out its landing in the market. The new Dacia Jogger already has prices in Spain. The commercial journey has already begun. However, to see the first units in our dealerships we will have to wait until next April 2022. A model that is called to be key in the electrification process of the Romanian manufacturer.

It has been conceived as a alternative to the missing Logan MCV. What’s more, this model will also occupy the position of the Lodgy once your departure from the market materializes. And it is that we must bear in mind that the new Jogger will be marketed in a five- and seven-seater version.

The new Dacia Jogger already has prices in Spain

The range and equipment of the new Dacia Jogger

Dacia has structured the Jogger range in three trim levels. It is possible to choose between the endings Essential, Comfort and Extreme. The latter corresponds to a limited series that stands out for its extensive endowment and that will be available for a certain time to celebrate the launch of the model. It is offered in all body colors except Lightning Blue and boasts standard equipment as well as small differentiating details.

Next we review the featured standard equipment which includes each of the finishes that we can find in the configurator:

Essential

Manual air conditioning

ESC, ABS, HAS and SAFE

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)

Speed ​​limiter

Fog lights

Automatic lights on

Height adjustable steering wheel

Front electric windows

Rear bench (2nd row) 1/3 – 2/3

Radio Media Control

Instrument cluster with 3.5-inch TFT screen

Bluetooth

USB connection

DAB digital radio

Longitudinal roof bars

Miliana trims

Comfort (adds)



8-inch touchscreen Media Display system

2 USB connection

Modular roof bars

Soft Feel steering wheel

Speed ​​regulator

Rear parking aid

Rain sensor

Electrically adjustable exterior rear view mirrors

Rear electric windows

Tinted rear windows

16-inch flex wheel rims

Extreme Limited Series (adds)

Automatic climate control

Navigation Pack with Media Nav, 8-inch touch screen, Western Europe card and Smartphone WiFi replication

Blind spot detector

Front parking aid

Automatic parking brake

Hands-free card

Closed center console with armrests

Spare wheel (except for LPG version)

16-inch alloy wheels

The engines of the new Dacia Jogger

With regard to the mechanical section, for the commercial launch of the new Jogger, the Dacia brand has bet everything on bifuel technology. And it is that there is only one motorization available. It’s about a ECO-G motor adapted to work with both gasoline and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas). A block of 1.0 liter three cylinder that develops a power of 100 hp and 170 Nm of maximum torque. It is associated with a manual gearbox six-speed and a front-wheel drive system.

Inside the new Dacia Jogger can travel up to seven passengers

Being a car capable of running on gas, it looks like the DGT ECO environmental badge

(General Directorate of Traffic) with all the mobility advantages that this entails.

Dacia Jogger prices in Spain

Mechanics Essential Comfort SL Extreme ECO-G 100 CV 6v 5 seats € 14,990 € 16,200 € 17,650

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

It’s important to put attention on the range is incomplete. In 2022, the 110 hp TCe petrol engine and, more importantly, the seven-seater versions will be introduced. In addition, it should be remembered that for the year 2023 the arrival of the hybrid Dacia Jogger is scheduled, a model that is called to play a leading role.