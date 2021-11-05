The Redmi Note 11 5G mobile was launched in October 2021 in China with a 6.60-inch touch screen and a series of features that make it not look like a mid-range mobile. In addition to compatibility with 5G networks, it comes with 4 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal memory, it works with Android 11 and MIUI 12.5.

When it comes to cameras, this Redmi Note mobile on the back includes a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel camera while in front there is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. It works with a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge.

The Redmi Note 11 5G goes on sale in its native country in Black Realm, Shallow Dream Galaxy and Slight Mint colors, but for now there is no data on its landing in our country.

Redmi Note 11 5G features

Repeating last year’s design, we have a hole in the top and the rear cameras grouped into a rectangular module. You will not see a fingerprint reader because it moves to the side of the device, which for many is the most comfortable option to unlock the phone.

Running with the latest available version of MIUI, this is why the new phone from the Asian firm stands out.

Screen

The brand continues to give an essential role to mounting a front with hardly any frames, inserting the selfie camera in a hole that is located at the back. This makes it possible to have more space on the screen to watch our series and movies without interruptions. It is a Full HD + panel that has a density of 400 dpi, but that fails in technology, since it is IPS and not AMOLED. At least this implies having better viewing angles.

The 90 Hz refresh rate is appreciated as it makes gaming and browsing from the mobile phone a much smoother experience, although not as smooth as the one we enjoy with the Note 11 Pro, which reaches 120 Hz.

Performance

Xiaomi says goodbye to Qualcomm on this model, going on to collaborate with MediaTek. Apparently it is a change for the better since the processor manufacturer has taken a great leap in quality this year and offers great power along with the always required connectivity with 5G networks.

The memory configuration is what stands out the most from the set as there are options for all tastes. We can buy the Redmi Note 11 5G with 4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM along with 128 or 256 GB of ROM. It also allows us to use an external MicroSD to increase the capacity or even to move files easily.

Camera

Unfortunately, the presentation of the smartphone has been too brief to know all the features of the mobile camera. What we know is that in front of the main camera there is a 50 MP sensor that collects good images both during the day and at night, but there is not much more information about it. What has also been released is that it is accompanied by an 8 MP wide-angle lens and different AI tools so that the user only has to worry about shooting and little else.

We have different capture modes, such as portrait mode, night mode and professional mode, in addition to the possibility of applying the many filters that the MIUI camera app leaves us. With this lens we can record video, apparently in 1080p.

On the front, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera located inside the screen hole, which in addition to beautifying our self-portraits also allows us to record video in the same quality as with the main lenses.

Battery

Once again, Xiaomi’s commitment to the autonomy of its devices is demonstrated. All the models of the Redmi Note 11 series have a cell of more than 5,000 mAh, or just this figure as is the case of the mobile that we review in this technical sheet. The brand has not provided data on how long it will last but taking into account the rest of the characteristics it is quite logical that you arrive at the end of the day without having to connect the mobile to the current.

Another feature that is repeated from one generation to the next is the 33 W fast charging by cable through a USB Type C connector, essential to be able to make use of this technology. This implies that we will be able to fully recharge the device in just under 120 minutes.

Changes with the Redmi Note 11 Pro

To begin with, the dimensions of the two devices are radically different for a reason: the Pro model is the one with a larger screen, although not by much. But it is not only the 6.67 inches that make it different from the normal Redmi Note 11, but its refresh rate goes up to 120 Hz.

Under this panel is another feature that distinguishes both Redmi phones. Both have a CPU developed by MediaTek but the Dimensity 920 of the most expensive model is somewhat more powerful than the 810 model of the mobile that we review shows the technical data sheet.

Maintaining the same operating system and an almost identical memory configuration, it should be noted that this phone has slightly less battery capacity (around 160 mAh) and a fast charge of half the speed that we have in the Redmi Note 11 Pro.

Lastly, if we don’t talk about the price, the main sensor of the rear camera is 50 MP, a far cry from 108 MP. that we find in front of the photographic section of the model with better benefits.

Mobile price

The Redmi Note 11 is sold in up to 4 different memory configurations in black, turquoise green and light blue.