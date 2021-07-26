The new Citroën My Ami Cargo, a small and picturesque 100% electric delivery vehicle, is already on sale in Spain. The Citroën Ami transformed into a commercial vehicle already has a price and is ready to storm the big Spanish cities.

Citroën it continues in its particular transition process towards electric mobility in the field of commercial vehicles. The latest and picturesque proposal from the chevron firm is already on sale in Spain. The new Citroën My Ami Cargo already has a price

and he is ready to storm the great Spanish cities. It is a small 100% electric delivery vehicle.

The Citroën Ami has undergone a series of modifications to become a commercial vehicle that can be used to transport goods, packages, etc … And it has a total useful volume of 400 liters and a payload of 140 kilograms. The interior space originally intended for the passenger seat has been optimized to accommodate the load.

If we have the opportunity to enter the interior of the new My Ami Cargo we will find a modular space next to the driver’s seat. A space enabled to transport, for example, packages, mail, tools or other objects safely.

The passenger area has been enabled as a 260-liter storage space It can accommodate a payload of 140 kg because the passenger seat has been replaced by a modular box. The modular top tray that serves as a lid can support a weight of 40 kg. You can scroll to the driver’s area for easy access to the storage area.

A vertical separation screen has also been installed that delimits the driver’s area and the cargo area. At the back, an independent closed space, can house objects that need to be in a safe place, such as a mobile phone. As a whole, the payload volume of the My Ami Cargo is 400 liters.

The new Citroën My Ami Cargo is intended for city delivery

In the bowels of the new My Ami Cargo is a fully electric propulsion system composed of a small engine of 6 kW (8 hp) accompanied by a small lithium-ion battery of 5.5 kWh. The maximum speed reaches 45 km / h and has a range of up to 75 kilometers. The battery can be recharged in just 3 hours using a 220V household socket.

Model PVP Citroën My Ami Cargo € 7,600

Prices valid from July / 2021

As we have pointed out at the beginning of the article, the new My Ami Cargo is already on sale in Spain. In addition to being available at a selection of Citroën dealers and official services as well as Eurorepar Car Service points, it is possible to purchase it through the brand’s official website.