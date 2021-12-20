Smartwatches are among one of the devices that are most in demand today. We are getting used to controlling our daily activity and we even sleep with them to know the quality of our sleep. We can find smartwatch on the market for less than 100 euros, which makes them an ideal gift for this Christmas.

Amazfit GTS

A lightweight and waterproof smartwatch. It can record up to 12 types of different sports activities and its battery can last up to 14 days with which we will avoid having to be pending frequent charging. Its usual price is 129.99 euros, but now we find it with a 45% off and a price of 70.90 euros.

Amazfit GTR

If we are looking for a smartwatch with a classic and elegant design, the Amazfit GTR is a very good option. A sports smart watch made of titanium with ceramic materials that give a high quality to the finish. Submersible up to 50 meters deep and with high precision GPS. Its functionalities include sleep control, recording of up to 12 sports activities and remote control of the music that is played on our mobile. We can buy it with a 39% discount and a price of 79.90 euros.