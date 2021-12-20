Last days to get Christmas gifts, and if you have a smartwatch in your head as a Christmas gift, these Amazfit, Garmin or Fitbit models have very interesting discounts.
Smartwatches are among one of the devices that are most in demand today. We are getting used to controlling our daily activity and we even sleep with them to know the quality of our sleep. We can find smartwatch on the market for less than 100 euros, which makes them an ideal gift for this Christmas.
Amazfit GTS
A lightweight and waterproof smartwatch. It can record up to 12 types of different sports activities and its battery can last up to 14 days with which we will avoid having to be pending frequent charging. Its usual price is 129.99 euros, but now we find it with a 45% off and a price of 70.90 euros.
Amazfit GTR
If we are looking for a smartwatch with a classic and elegant design, the Amazfit GTR is a very good option. A sports smart watch made of titanium with ceramic materials that give a high quality to the finish. Submersible up to 50 meters deep and with high precision GPS. Its functionalities include sleep control, recording of up to 12 sports activities and remote control of the music that is played on our mobile. We can buy it with a 39% discount and a price of 79.90 euros.
Fitbit Versa 2
The Fitbit Versa 2 has Integrated Amazon Alexa so we can ask you to tell us what the latest news is, the weather, or set reminders and alarms. Fitbit uses a continuous monitoring feature to better track the calories we burn and also monitor the quality of our sleep. With this smart watch we can also receive notifications of calls or applications such as Gmail or Facebook. Its usual price is 199.95 euros and is now on sale for 109 euros. We can also find the Fitbit Versa 3 model with a 35% discount and a price of 149.95 euros
Garmin Forerunner 245
Garmin Coach offers guidance from expert coaches and training plans that syncs with the watch. The Garmin Forerunner 245 evaluates your recent history to see if your training is being productive which makes it a watch focused on people who love sports. It has an autonomy of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and up to 24 hours in GPS mode. It has compass, heart rate sensor and accelerometer. Its usual price is 299.99 euros and now we can get it for 189.99 euros.
Garmin Instinct
If what you are looking for is a watch resistant to inclement weather, the Garmin Instinct has a rugged design conforming to military standards. Its screen is chemically reinforced and readable in sunlight. It has point-to-point navigation and TrackBack function allowing you to return to the beginning of the route. Up to 14 days of autonomy with frequency sensor, stress control, Body Battery and much more for 179.99 euros, when its usual price is 299.99 euros.