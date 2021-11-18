Motorola has introduced a new batch of mobile phones and at the top of them all is the Moto G200. A model that comes to succeed the Moto G100 with the ambitious goal of competing in a high-end range that is tighter than ever and in which the company is committed to high-end hardware.

The Moto G200 comes along with three other models of the brand of the pointed “M” and stands out for having the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, a 108 megapixel main camera and a screen capable of offering a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

Data sheet

Moto G200 Screen 6.8 inch LCD Compatible with HDR10 and DCI-P3 color Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ RAM 8 GB of type LPDDR5 Storage 128 or 256 GB UFS 3.1 Cameras 108 megapixel main sensor 8 megapixel wide angle Depth sensor 8 megapixel front camera Battery 5,000 mAh Fast charge 33 watts Others IP52 water and dust resistance

Snapdragon 888+ and 144 Hz on screen

From the outset, the Moto G200 stands out for using a screen with a refresh rate capable of reaching 144 Hz. It grows around a 6.8-inch LCD panel capable of supporting the HDR10 standard and coverage for the DCI-P3 color space.

Under the hood we find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a UFS 3.1 storage that can be 128 or 256 GB. Using the Qualcomm processor allows you to take advantage of the Snapdragon Mobile Platform and solutions such as Snapdragon Elite Gaming to apply to video games to improve graphics rendering or Snapdragon Sound to improve audio.

Improvements for now with respect to the G100 that we already analyzed and that continue in the photographic section. The Moto G200 adopts a triple camera module with a 108 megapixel main sensor It has an effective pixel size of 2.1 and is capable of recording 8K video and slow motion at 960 fps. It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus, which functions as a macro camera and a depth sensor. The front camera is perforated on the screen and is 16 megapixels.

The whole set is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery It is completed with a 33-watt fast charging system that, according to the brand, allows 15 minutes of charging to provide autonomy for the whole day.

This model has certification IP52, which gives it a minimum protection against water and dust. In the connectivity section, you can not miss Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, compatibility with 5G and with Wi-Fi 6E connections.

Price and availability

The Moto G200 will be available in Spain at the end of November exclusively on motorola.es, with a starting price of 449 euros In color blue.

