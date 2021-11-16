It was a few days ago when Xiaomi caught us by surprise and announced the Redmi Smart Band Pro, its new physical activity bracelet designed to compete with other alternatives on the market, especially looking at the Honor models with the Band 6 and Huawei, also with its Band 6.

The Xiaomi model arrives to open its own niche in the market, and it will not be long since its presentation, because in just under 48 hours, on November 18, can be officially purchased in Spain at a price of 49.99 euros.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro Screen AMOLED 1.47 inches 450 nits of brightness 194 × 368 pixels Sensors Heart rate Blood oxygen 3-axis accelerometer 3-axis gyroscope Waterproof Yes 5 ATM Autonomy 200 mAh Up to 14 days of typical use Connectivity Bluetooth Compatibility iOS and Android Dimensions and weight 42.05 x 24.45 x 10.15 mm 15 grams Others 110 sports Light sensor for automatic brightness Automatic recognition of up to three activities Strava and Apple Health compatibility Price 49.99 euros

Compatible with iOS and Android and 14 days of autonomy

The Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro is the latest product from chinese manufacturer. A model that does not offer differences in terms of design compared to other models of the competition. In fact, it presents a rectangular format screen reminiscent of Huawei’s Honor Band 6 and the aforementioned Huawei model.

This model has the same diagonal as the one offered by the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6. A screen that grows around a 1.47-inch AMOLED panel capable of offering a resolution of 194 × 368 pixels and a maximum brightness of 450 nits. The brightness varies depending on the amount of light from outside thanks to its brightness sensor.

For the rest, the Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro promises up to 14 days of use on a single charge and it is compatible with Android-based phones but also with iPhone and the iOS operating system through the Xiaomi Wear or Xiaomi Wear Lite application that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the App Store respectively.

And when the time comes to talk about the possibilities it offers, the Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro has resistance of up to 5 ATM to be able to use it in water and submerge it without problems and allows data syncing with apps like Strava and Apple Health.

Among the functions it supports are step monitoring, calorie control, sleep measurement and even recognition of up to three sports activities automatically. Activity is recorded thanks to the different sensors it integrates, among which are the classic heart rate and blood.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro will arrive in Spain from next November 18 and can purchase at a price of 49.99 euros in different stores, including on the official Xiaomi page.