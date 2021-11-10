Vivo has announced a new phone. The brand has presented the Vivo Y76s 5G, a model above the Y71t that we already know and that comes offering features that make it a model with which to compete in the increasingly competitive mid-range.

The Vivo Y76s 5G is a simple model and to choose at an adjusted price dispenses with some features seen in their older siblings. So you choose to mount an IPS LCD panel instead of AMOLED or reduce the number of cameras in order to be more competitive.

Data sheet

I live Y76s 5G Screen 6.58 inch LCD

Full HD + Dimensions and weight 7.79 millimeters thick

175 Grams Processor Dimensity 810 RAM 8 GB Storage 128GB or 256GB Frontal camera 8 megapixels Rear camera 50 megapixels

2 megapixels as a depth sensor Battery 4,100 mAh

44W fast charge OS Android 11

Funtouch OS 12 Connectivity 4G

Wi-Fi ac

Bluetooth 5.2

USB-C Others Fingerprint reader under the screen Price From about 240 euros to change

LCD screen and 4,100 mAh battery

The Vivo Y76s 5G makes use of a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, the same one that for example mounts the POCO M4 Pro 5G. This is accompanied by an 8 GB RAM memory that can also be expanded by another 4 GB thanks to the use of virtual memory. A phone that has 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, expandable up to 1 TB via a microSD card.

The Vivo Y76s 5G grows around a LCD type panel capable of offering FullHD + resolution in a diagonal of 6.58 inches in which it works at a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz.

In the photographic section, it uses a front camera for video calls in the shape of a drop of 8 megapixels while the rear cameras are integrated into a quadrangular module with two cameras, one of them 50 megapixels together with a 2 megapixel macro. A model that allows video recording with the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

The Vivo Y76s 5G runs OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11 and to power it, it uses a 4,100 mAh battery with a 44-watt charging system that is complemented by a 5-layer liquid cooling system.

It also has 5G connectivity, as its name suggests, a headphone jack with a 3.5 mm jack, USB Type C port and fingerprint reader on the side.

Price and availability

The Vivo Y76s 5G arrives with availability in three colors: white, black and blue. It is offered in variants of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for 1,799 yuan which amounts to about 240 euros at the exchange rate or for 1,999 yuan, about 265 euros to change in the 256 GB capacity. It will initially be sold in China and there is no news of its arrival in other markets.

Via | Alive