One of the mobiles called to dominate sales in Spain is the Poco M4 Pro, a device focused on playing videos, programs and movies thanks to the processor 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 which, in addition to power, offers the possibility of connecting to 5G networks and enjoying the best streaming content at maximum speed.

The manufacturer has a clear target audience, all those young users that are attracted to modern devices and that attract attention, hence its attractive design where it repeats the huge camera module and the brand’s own yellow color. In addition, we add a 90 Hz display perfect for gaming, although not a gaming-oriented device, and improved professional fast charging of 33W which allows the battery to be charged in a couple of hours.

The best of the phone

Little, as heir to Xiaomi, knows that smartphones from great value for money they are the ones that users like the most. It is true that everyone would like to have a smartphone of 1000 euros but the pocket sends more than we would like.

But that a mobile is cheap, does not mean that it is bad.

Better screen response

The mobile mimics the same 90 Hz refresh rate found in competing devices but ups the ante by raising its 240 Hz touch sampling rate. This means that when playing or doing anything else the time that passes between when we press the screen and the action is executed on the mobile is immediate.

Here we must not only highlight the answer because this FullHD + screen of more than 6 inches has a dynamic refresh rate automatically adapts to each form of entertainment, which prolongs battery life. Videos are played at 60fps, movies at 25fps, while games can run at 60fps or 90fps.

Better fast charging

We are facing the first smartphone of the M series that has a technology of 33W fast charge, a loading speed that is at the top of its category. While other mobiles under 250 euros usually do not exceed 18W, here the 33W charger (included in the box) fully charges the 5000 mAh battery in just 59 minutes, almost half the time of the previous generation.

And with just 10 minutes of charging, you can spend 120 minutes watching video.

Stereo speakers

The technologies of the screen are combined with something that is difficult to find in a moderately priced smartphone. We are talking about the dual speakers that allow you to transform the Poco M4 Pro into a portable cinema that fits in any pocket and offers surround sound. This is something that you will notice when using the phone horizontally and playing your favorite series and movies or playing the fashionable title (which supports the processor).

5G compatible

The device includes all the features of a device that competes with terminals that double and five times the price of this Poco mobile, such as connectivity offered by an integrated 5G modem and support for dual 5G standby. In this way you will not have problems when downloading what you want or enjoying any content hosted in the cloud.

The worst of the mobile

It’s a mobile with many incentives yes, but not everything is as beautiful as it is painted. There are a series of characteristics of the phone that we do not quite like or that represent a little evolution compared to what the firm presented less than a year ago.

Processor change

Although MediaTek it keeps getting better, there are many customers looking for a smartphone that works with Qualcomm processors and here there are no Snapdragon chips anywhere. The MediaTek Dimentisy offers a huge leap in performance over the previous generation, reaching a speed of 2.4 GHz, but it is not the processor or the GPU (an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 at 1068 MHz) that most like. to users.

If you are not a “techie” or passionate about mobile technology, you will not notice it.

Same design as the previous model

The smartphone is very striking, it enters through the eyes, but it was something that we already saw a few months ago with the launch of the Poco M3. The brand repeats the strategy of housing a black square at the top that some may like and be hated by others, however if something is not, it is new.

In the same way, the screen is perforated and the fingerprint sensor is located on the side, that is, all the news is inside, and not outside the phone.

Deceptive camera

If we take a quick look at the mobile, or this same image that we attach in the Poco M4 Pro data sheet, we might think that it has up to 5 lenses. Nothing is further from the truth, it is a smartphone with a 50 MP main sensor and an ultra-wide-angle sensor for taking landscape photos. The rest of the “sensors” are an LED flash, a hole where the word AI appears (because yes, the mobile has AI) and a hole with a red dot.

At least the smartphone has a number of creative camera features such as night mode, kaleidoscope, slow motion and video time-lapse.

Heavier than normal

The phone is committed to presenting a thin bezel and a thin 8.75 mm frame but the reality is that although its 195 grams of weight They can make it look like a light phone, if we face it against the competition we see that it is one of the devices that, with these characteristics, weighs the most. Nor is it a brutal difference, but there it is.

Price in Spain

This new Poco smartphone compatible with 5G networks has been launched on November 11 in Spain in two variants: 4GB + 64GB for € 229 and 6GB + 128GB for € 249. Either of these two versions can be obtained in the colors POCO Yellow, Cool Blue and Asphalt Black.