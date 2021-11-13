As Bo Burnham sang in his spectacular ‘Inside’, “here comes the content” -And shovels-, because the people of Marvel Studios have taken out the heavy artillery on the occasion of Disney + Day and have offered a handful of announcements and first glimpses of their upcoming releases for the streaming platform of the House of the Mouse.

Some of these are known projects, while others are news that will surely make the most faithful fandom salivate. Next, we’re going to collect everything from the ‘Moon Knight’ starring Oscar Isaac to unexpected surprises like ‘X-Men 97’. Let’s get to it, there is a lot of fabric to cut.







Save 75% on Disney + Monthly Subscription

‘Moon Knight’

We start with ‘Moon Knight’, the series starring Oscar Isaac that will follow a vigilante complex who suffers from a dissociative personality disorder and whose multiple identities are involved in a war between the gods of ancient and modern Egypt. From her, in the video published on Disney +, it has been possible to see a small preview that, everything is said, has a really appetizing look.

‘She-Hulk’

Another of the first glimpses that we have been able to enjoy during this Disney + Day has been that of ‘She-Hulk’ —Hulka for friends— who will face Tatiana Maslany and Jameela Jamil “soon” on the streaming platform. In the series, in addition to following the lawyer specialized in cases related to superhumans, we will be able to see guests of the stature of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk or Tim Roth’s Abomination.

‘Miss Marvel’

The third and last look at one of the next Marvel series for Disney + has been that of ‘Ms. Marvel ‘, the production created by Bisha K. Ali that will introduce us to Kamala —Iman Vellani—, a 16-year-old girl of Pakistani-American origin who lives in New Jersey and is a huge fan of Captain Marvel. Kamala has always had a hard time finding her place in the world, but of course things change when she gains superpowers.

‘X-Men’ 97 ‘





The first surprise announcement has been that of ‘X-Men’ 97 ‘, an original animated series that will arrive on Disney + next 2023 and that will evoke the spirit of the original nineties show premiered in 1992, not only replicating its DNA, but also bringing together many of their original voices. Shoveling hype.

‘What would happen if…?’ (Second season)





After the success of its first season, the celebrated ‘What if …?’ will return to Disney + “soon” with a new batch of multiversal adventures that will bring together new heroes in the most diverse alternative settings. It will be written by AC Bradley and directed by Bryan Andrews, responsible for the original season.

‘Threw out’





Another unexpected surprise has been ‘Echo’; a series that will also land on Disney + on a date yet to be determined and that will follow the adventures of Maya López, a character who will be featured in the imminent ‘Hawkeye’ and who will be played by Alaqua Cox.

‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’





Of course, at Disney + there will also be a place for our friend and neighbor Spider-Man, with this ‘Freshman Year’; an animated series that will follow Peter Parker on his way to become the wall-crawler of the MCU. The production, produced by Jeff Trammel, will have a visual style that promises to evoke its roots in the world of comics. Tremendous curiosity.

‘I Am Groot’





On this Disney + Day we have also been reminded that the beloved Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy is also waiting for his own animated series. ‘I Am Groot’ will be released on the streaming platform on a date yet to be determined, it will be composed of a series of short-form episodes, and will follow the adventures of Baby Groot under the direction of Kirsten Lepore.

‘Ironheart’





More long-term announcements for Disney +. The ‘Ironheart’ series, starring Dominique Thorne, will follow Riri Williams, an inventor who creates the best and most advanced armor since that made by Tony Stark himself. The script is written by Chinaka Hodge and Eve Ewing.

‘Agatha: House of Harkness’





It’s time to celebrate one of the most anticipated returns for the MCU fandom: Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness after captivating half the world in ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’. JAc Schaefer, screenwriter and executive producer on ‘Wandavision’, will return in ‘Agatha: House of Harkness’, coming to Disney + … exactly, “soon.”

‘Marvel Zombies’





Big surprise! After the good reception they had in their chapter of ‘What if …?’, The ‘Marvel Zombies’ will have their own animated series on Disney +. Directed by Bryan Andrews and written by Zeb Wells – both also executive producers – it will follow a new generation of heroes battling the scourge of an undead plague in the Marvel Universe. Yum.

‘Secret Invasion’





The last announcement of the day was this facelift for the ‘Secret Invasion’ logo; the series starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, who will reprise their roles as Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos. At the moment there is also no release date, although it is expected to be throughout 2022.