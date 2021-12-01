One of the few games that caught my eye from the E3 2021 PC Gaming Show was Wartales. Part of the reason was that it was a tactical RPG, which is one of my weaknesses. But also because of the serious tone that permeated the whole set, spiced up with free exploration and improvement of the camp.

Fortunately debuts on Steam Early Access today and we have been able to play in recent weeks its new version, which has been significantly polished with respect to the alpha a few months ago that was in demo form on Steam.

Fire Emblem is child’s play in comparison





Something has barely changed with respect to that summer demo I tried back in the day: Wartales is an extremely tough game. Even if we put it in normal difficulty mode (there are three to choose from), it ensures that at no time we lower our guard and we have to measure all our actions well.

But beyond that requirement, it is surprising from the outset to see that to be a tactical RPG we offers an open world that we can explore as we wish. Now, there are several factors to take into account, because free movement (with a distant camera that shows us part of its universe, discovering itself as we go) causes our mercenaries to fatigue and have to rest in the camp. And to top it all they will have to pay a salary…

It is only permissive at the end of the fighting, since life is restored. The problem is that if any of our mercenaries were injured, they will have to be treated with medicine, in the same way as armor repairs. Shiro Games does not want us to neglect any of these sections, otherwise we will die easily. And here death is permanent, without concessions of any kind.

It does give another very slight truce when they leave one of our mercenaries without points of life, leaving him in a dying state. This means that it will not be able to attack, but it will be able to move. And the latter is especially important knowing that if they attack us again in that critical state, we will definitely die.

Wartales does not have diverse characters typical of Fire Emblem, Vandal Hearts or Final Fantasy Tactics, but that serious tone permeates the rest of the mercenaries to be recruited. Each one has a predefined class that can be complemented with a profession for adults (as we discover them) that will help us to gain various bonuses and skills that will come in handy to progress in other facets, such as blacksmithing, fishing, alchemy or stealing. ..

Logically all our actions have their consequences. If we act according to the law there will be no problem and the suspicion bar will not be filled. Otherwise, we will have the Guard on our heels if we get excited by provoking evil. Although it is fair to say that the game itself offers us certain moments of carte blanche, such as the possibility of killing a “special” civilian who previously stole from us after having given him alms so that he could eat. Yes, we cannot trust anyone and there are usually several moral decisions in the talks.

Wartales is an experience of many hours





It takes time to adjust to Wartales, because it overwhelms with its multiple variables to take into account and also because of how inhospitable its world is, inspired not only by the Middle Ages, but also by the ancient Roman Empire, Christianity or the Plague. Hence there are human enemies and animal beasts.

We will acquire knowledge (literally) by discovering key points on your map, then having a compendium from which to spend the points that we are obtaining to unlock passive improvements, such as food rationing, that our mercenaries reduce their salary a little or even that they are able to not disgust cannibalism … Any help is little here.

These kinds of improvements are global and make the difficulty curve go down slowly. The problem is the mercenaries themselves, with that fear that a fight could be twisted. Because the way the survivors evolve is still not generous: we can only improve one parameter of the basic attributes and unlock a passive or active improvement. Yes, it is more wicked in this sense than any Fire Emblem; hence it is more difficult, therefore.

In addition, if we hire more mercenaries (using influence points) we must bear in mind that every three days (of the time in the game) we must pay their salary to all of them. And getting enough Crowns (currency) is not as simple as fighting some combat, but you will have to complete missions. The process means that in between they have to rest from time to time in the camp, feed the mercenaries and repair their equipment. At the end it is a loop where it is difficult to go loose at the beginning and you can get desperate for its curve.





Regarding the demo of months ago I felt more confident, Nevertheless. I already had the experience of yesteryear and now everything is better, too. Besides, I was finally able to understand the role of “retreat” after engaging in combat. A command that is activated in certain circumstances when we are in conflict with the enemy after attacking him first and that forces us (if we want to) to end the turn of said character so that the rival attacks us with his counter-attack. But there is a way to counter it: get it to move a few squares with a hit.

This can come from a spearman, for example. Although strangely also from the archers if the impact is close. With this our mercenary is no longer in the fray and does not have to “retreat” to be in a safe zone. Because in Wartales the shifts do not end by the traditional method. We make an attack, we can move. And move another little. Or switch to another character (who has the turn based on the action time; the order is seen at the bottom of the screen) and make another attack or use an ability if we have enough courage points, such as heal (the points of lives they recover are ridiculous at first), increase the aim, strengthen the group … It is demanding but rewarding.

Once the initial fear has been overcome, it shows its layers of depth, the use that is given to each profession and the different ways of carrying out certain actions is very interesting. For example, with the blacksmith when forging a team we have a simple Quick-Time Event that can provide an item of greater rarity. And yes, there is also a QTE with totally simple but addictive fishing. All this, little by little, makes us specialize in different fields, as well as the advantages of knowledge as we discover the map. Although it would personally streamline the process and not penalize walking fatigue as much …

It is still a product that has just premiered in Steam Early Access and that it still has a year ahead of it until it reaches its most stable version. There are very good wickers to become a representative to consider, since the clubs he plays he plays well and he only needs to polish some aspects. Otherwise it is a deep experience that offers different ramifications based on strength, commerce, crime and wisdom, having a variable destination with two bonuses and a debuff to choose from. In short, we can have more or less fortune. Of course, beware of neglecting the happiness of the mercenaries, otherwise they will leave. If nothing can be neglected, damn it!