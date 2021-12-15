Since the world of cinema decided that fights should be shot with short shots and montages in which you did not find out anything, the passion for good tollinas began to wane. Luckily, tapes like Ong-Bak, The Raid or John Wick were back on the table the spectacularity of a good choreography.

Inspired by those same fights, Sifu wants to bring them to the world of video games with a collection of slaps, combos and bar fighting weapons, which is not wasted. This has been ours first hours with the.

What’s behind Sifu

Stunned by his presentation videos, I must confess that the first few minutes with Sifu they were somewhat disappointing. For some reason my head had created an illusion in which the character’s movements were specifically controlled by us, thus leading to an incredibly deep combat system in which each action was executed manually.

You can imagine how low I was when I realized that I had simply made a movie on my head and that, in reality, the combat in Sifu there is nothing revolutionary about it. You have a button for strong attacks, another for light and fast attacks, one to dodge and another to protect you or deflect blows in a parry that is difficult to get the point.

The rest comes down to take advantage of the environment Picking up bottles from the ground to use as a stab, push chairs off the stage to knock down a clueless enemy, or jump over obstacles to reposition yourself and prevent a crowd of thugs from getting too over you.

Between buttons and triggers you ventilate all the actions of the protagonist without having to resort to complex control systems. Learn the combos and pressing one or another button in the right place and time is all you need to become a master of kung-fu. Looking at it with perspective, I almost prefer that to having to eat four hours of tutorial.





Simple but effective combat

Because in the end the key is to give a good show, and that’s what Sifu it is well served. The blows are forceful, the animations are delightful, and the transitions between one and the other make you believe that all the blows you receive and deliver were previously prepared in advance.

Reach a room with three guys, unleash a gale of quick blows at the first with the combo you just bought, kick a stool at the one coming from the right, and focus on the one on the left with a bottle you just picked up. ground.

By the time the one on the right gets up, you will have your special prepared and, momentarily slowing down time To choose with what action you are going to ventilate it, you choose to sweep the floor with half a leg to return it to the canvas.

Sifu It’s one of those games that you find very difficult during the first two fights and that, little by little, make you feel more and more comfortable. It is not that it is especially complex or complicated, it simply asks you for the courage to understand where the blows are coming from and know how to avoid them or stop them at the exact moment.

From there it is sewing and singing and, in case someone chokes on a stretch, from Sloclap They have found the perfect way to turn it into a challenge without overwhelming you. Your ability with the blows will not only depend on reaching the end, but also in what condition you do it.

Another way of posing a challenge

The great premise of Sifu -beyond their combats- is that you have a talisman capable of bringing you from death. You will do it by being stronger, but also undermining your life and getting old. If you have too many years behind you, maybe the next hit will be your last.





Like a kind of roguelike, every time you fall you have the possibility to continue from where you left off while you go getting old Or, if you prefer, start all over with your avatar becoming young again. Of course, everything learned based on new combos and actions will also go to waste.

The fact that my first round of the demo ended up being an almost decrepit old man and in the second I left there being a kid gives a good account of how accessible it ends up being when you get the hang of it and the tempo to the enemies.

In fact, it just flew past me and left me wanting to know more about an entire investigation system and clues that I have only been able to scratch the surface of. It remains to be seen how he behaves Sifu finally in everything that is not fighting, but at least in the latter we can be convinced that let’s have a great time.