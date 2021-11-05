We have been a year that is going to be difficult to forget for all Nintendo Switch users due to the great launches that have occurred on the console throughout these 11 months. The best of all is that there are still some very important surprises to go on sale and one of them is Shin Megami Tensei V.

Nintendo continues with its intention of leaving us with a most spectacular title every month, hence in a matter of a few days the new installment of the saga developed by Atlus will be put on sale, to which We have already dedicated a good handful of hours to it and we still have a long way to go, since the series’ titles are not exactly short.

That is why before offering you our final verdict we are going to tell you what we have thought so far Shin Megami Tensei V and why it should be a game that appears on your calendar for this final stretch of 2021.

The hellish demon world of Da’at





Something that is already very common in the franchise, and which is no exception here, is the fact that the plot takes place in the city of Tokyo. In the first minutes they introduce us to the different main characters, some high school students who have been advised to always go home in a group when leaving class because there have been violent incidents lately.

Without going any further, on the way back, the group of protagonists comes across a murder that has taken place in a subway station, so it is necessary to take an alternative path that leads us into a tunnel. Unfortunately, for some strange reason, an earthquake causes everything to collapse and when we wake up we find ourselves in a different world, as in a parallel reality.

In this desert underworld called Da’at we will find out shortly after that it really is a post-apocalyptic Tokyo inhabited by angels and demons who are at war. Precisely a group of these evil creatures are the ones that will pounce on us, at which time we will be saved by a mysterious entity called Aogami who will merge with our protagonist to become a being that responds to the name of Nahobino.





It is from this moment when the adventure of this impressive RPG really begins in which we will control a kind of superhero, due to his appearance and his powerful sword of light, with the aim of finding a way to return to our world and get away with it. of this sinister world in which death is present everywhere. In any case, the faithful followers of Shin Megami Tensei they will run into a very continuous delivery in broad strokes compared to its predecessors.

The story has a good rhythm and in the first bars you can see that it will take us dozens of hours to complete it for the immense size of its stages in the form of an open worldDespite being very linear, but the good thing about them is that they guarantee a huge exploration of the objects that remain hidden everywhere and that never hurt to throw us a cable in the most difficult moments. In this sense, I’ve had an infinitely better time touring them than a few months ago with Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster.

In addition to the objects, there are also other incentives that will motivate us not to leave any corner to visit, such as colored spheres that grant points of life and magic, as well as creatures called Miman who will entrust us to locate. Specifically, there are 200 of these demons that will generally be very well hidden in all areas of the adventure and will be in charge of giving us “glory” every time we talk to one.

This resource will help us unlock miracles and thus activate all kinds of improvements and bonuses For our group, that is why at all times it is inevitable to feel the need to move everywhere in order to find a new Miman, because the truth is that the game is not easy at all and it will always be a challenge. In my case, I opted for the Normal difficulty level, the intermediate one, although it is also planned that a fourth level will be enabled on launch day that will make everything tremendously simple.

On the other hand, something that I also loved is the fact that there are a few save points in the scenarios that, despite not being very numerous, come in handy to recover all the health and magic points in exchange for money now. turn have the function of provide a quick trip between the places we discover, which is great for not giving you the kick when completing the main and secondary missions that are assigned to you.

Teaming up with the enemy to get ahead





Another feature that could not be missing in Shin Megami Tensei V They are the alliances that we can establish with the enemies that cross our path. Our protagonist, no matter how powerful he may be, will not be able to solve all problems on his own and that is why we will need to ally with the demons to those of us who are faced with a peculiar system of negotiations.

In this sense, we will have to speak with the creatures against which we will fight to answer the questions that they ask us or to fulfill their wishes. Sometimes they will ask us the most comical questions such as why our character has so long hair or why we have such a serious face and at other times they will ask us to give them money or some specific object.

Therefore, depending on the answers we select or whether or not we listen to your requests, demons will join our group, run away or get pissed off and attack us. In the end it is a bit of trial and error because you are never guaranteed that the option you choose is the most appropriate and there will be times when the demons will deceive us by asking us for things without stopping and then finally enter into combat against us.





All this will be essential to form a perfect group to face the many encounters that we will have to fight throughout the game. Precisely about them it must be emphasized that a great novelty is that We will see the enemies at all times roaming the stages, so it will be our decision whether to stand up to them or not, something that I sincerely have to thank because the random battles at the end end up being very frustrating, especially in those moments when you find yourself on the ropes.

As for the combats themselves, they will be in turns and something that comes into play here is a system of strengths and weaknesses, since the attacks and the magic that our character and the demons have can be of different types. These are details that must always be kept in mind because they will be able to tip the balance in our favor or complicate things too much. More than anything, because using an action that is very effective will give us an extra turn, while carrying out an attack against which the demon is resistant will take away an additional turn.

Also, there are another system called Magatsuhi that has its own energy bar that will fill up little by little and will also grant us special bonuses, such as executing critical attacks without stopping during a round. And be very careful with all this, because the enemies will also be able to activate their own Magatsuhi and give us a really bad time if we do not eliminate them quickly.





In a different vein, on the map sometimes we will have to go through the abscesses, areas where more demons live than normal and with a more savage behavior, in addition to having to fight a fight against mini-bosses in order to make this place disappear that luckily will give us a good amount of glory after eliminating it completely.

For the rest, there will be no lack of other such iconic features of the series such as the fusion of demons so that they become stronger and motivate us even more to enter into negotiations with them so that we can increase the ranks of creatures that will accompany us. In short, as you can see there are many aspects of the game that will be very familiar to you if you have played others Shin Megami Tensei, so you will surely love the game if this is your case.

On the other hand, if you are newcomers in the saga, do not worry, because at first you can be overwhelmed by the great load of information that the adventure will release during the first hours, but everything is very well explained and based on playing it will be understood all without any problem. Definitely Shin Megami Tensei V aims to be another of this year’s star RPGs and to which I am looking forward to continue giving cane to see what more surprises it will bring me and that you will be able to read soon in our final analysis.

