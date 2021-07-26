The new Volvo XC90 will be released at the end of 2022. A new generation that will represent a true technological revolution, accompanied by a more avant-garde aesthetics and a range of electric versions. A model that we anticipate in this recreation.

The third generation of Volvo XC90 It will be released in 2022. The Swedish brand will undertake the total renovation of its range, starting with the most luxurious models. An SUV that has become the standard, with seven seats and no less than five meters wide.

The future XC90 will maintain these credentials but will bet on a completely new design, an evolution of the current canons that sets the standard with the recent Volvo Concept Recharge. The headlamps will be slimmer while retaining the light signature design in the shape of “Thor’s Hammer”, and with a flatter, more vertical grille. This will be the main features on the front of the new model that you can see in this recreation, with a more vertical side.

Volvo Concept Recharge will inspire the future XC90 arriving in 2022

The 2022 Volvo XC90, an electric SUV to be produced in the United States

Volvo will retain the proportions of this model, which exceeds 5 meters long, also betting on greater technology. In fact, the Concept Recharge advances a very intelligent solution that will be released, for the first time, in the new XC90 and that, until now, was completely unknown: the insert in the central part of the roof housing the LIDAR sensors for advanced autonomous driving functions.

It goes without saying that the 2022 Volvo XC90 will continue to offer ample interior space, with up to seven passengers and a large volume of equipment, complementing advanced on-board comfort functions and a new infotainment and connectivity system.

The new Volvo XC90 will be presented, predictably spring 2022, so that the dealerships will arrive in the second half of the year. Those of Göteborg keep absolute silence on the development of this, and of any other model. The latest information indicates that the Swedish brand will no longer offer gasoline versions, nor will it be a plug-in hybrid, but will transform the model into an electric one with, for now, 400 kilometers of autonomy.