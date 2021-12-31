It is the big surprise of the Munich brand for the middle of the decade. The Bavarian firm has already begun development of the new BMW 5 Series, and the electric variant of the saloon. But it has a more practical ace up its sleeve, the BMW i5 Touring 2024, of which we present a preview.

For now, the market for electric cars is limited to compacts, saloons and SUVs, but there are not many family cars available with this type of drive, except for the Taycan Sport Turismo. A situation that will change in the middle of the decade with the arrival of the Audi A6 e-tron Avant. The brand with the four rings is prepared to attack this category of the market, although it will have opposition from one of its main rivals.

BMW will also bet on an electric family. The Munich brand accumulates a few months of development of the future i5, the zero-emission variant of the new Series 5. And although there are a few months for the family to begin to see itself as a prototype, we know that it will also add a i5 Touring. A model that we anticipate exclusively with this first recreation, and that will combine versatility and a large interior space with the efficiency of an electric.

The future BMW 5 Series Touring will have an electric variant with the i5 Touring

The BMW i5 Touring 2024 will be an electric family

The new Bavarian electric station wagon will arrive with a completely new design, based on the one that will debut the Series 5. Its “Full LED” headlights will be thinner and elongated towards the fins and, among them, will feature a new interpretation of the double flatter ovoid grill. The grille will present the same design that has been implemented in the new i4 and iX3, a closed black panel that will be dotted with chrome inserts in the sportier versions, as well as other differentiating details.

There will be no distinction in the interior and the design of the dashboard with the Series 5 and the Series 5 Touring of new generation, beyond the own details of the electrics in the instrument cluster. But the i5 Touring will offer ample interior space and a generous cargo volume in the trunk, without interference from the transmission tunnel, the electric motors or the battery. The German brand will ensure that the level of versatility and practicality is identical, at least, to the combustion family.

BMW will offer the same range of versions that it plans to offer in the i5 Saloon, with up to four versions: the «eDrive40» and «eDrive45» will have a single electric motor rear, adding two more options provided with two electric motors in the “xDrive40” and “M50 xDrive”, with a maximum power that will reach 580 hp. Internal sources point out that this model, which will hit the market by the end of 2024, it will have a latest generation lithium ion battery with a maximum capacity -standard in all versions- of 120 kWh, offering different levels of autonomy that will reach 700 kilometers on a single charge.