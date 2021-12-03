Athletic receives this Saturday at 18:30 the visit of Majorca at Wanda Metropolitano during their sixteenth meeting in LaLiga.

Atlético de Madrid He is looking forward to matchday sixteen after winning the last two matches of the competition against Cadiz at home (4-1) and against Osasuna in his field (1-0). Since the start of the season, the hosts have won eight of the 14 games played so far, with a streak of 26 goals in favor and 14 against.

For its part, Majorca achieved a zero draw against Getafe, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so that he arrives at the meeting with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Before this game, Majorca they had won in three of the 15 games played in LaLiga this season, with a balance of 14 goals scored against 22 conceded.

As a local, Atlético de Madrid he has won four times and has drawn three times in seven games played so far, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At the exits, Majorca They have won once, been defeated four times and have drawn twice in their seven games played, so they will have to give it their all at the stadium of Atlético de Madrid to get more points away from home.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Wanda Metropolitano, obtaining as a result seven victories, three defeats and five draws in favor of Atlético de Madrid. In turn, the local team has a streak of eight straight games undefeated at home against Majorca. The last time they faced each other Athletic and Majorca In this competition it was in July 2020 and the match ended with a 3-0 result for the locals.

Today, Atlético de Madrid it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 13 points compared to its rival. Atlético de Madrid He has 29 points in the box, ranking second. On your side, Majorca it has 16 points and occupies the fourteenth place in the competition.