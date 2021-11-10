Preview Elden Ring: How it feels to play this open-world soulsborne

Elden Ring released its trial version to anticipate what is new that FromSoft has in hand and it is an absolutely unique project. We advance you the details, here!

From Software, the legendary studio behind Dark souls, Sekiro and Bloodborne, is ready for his long-awaited return with perhaps his most ambitious project yet. Is about Elden ring, which once has Hidetaka Miyazaki leading the way writing in a world created by George RR Martin, and although we will have to wait until February 25, 2022 to play it completely in Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, PlayStation 4 and in Playstation 5, the console in which we had access to the first closed beta. This is what we have to tell you about the first hours of play.

Elden ring It is familiar and strange at the same time, and as soon as the adventure starts you will find a Souls that breaks conventions but builds the foundations of its predecessors. At first, it practically tricks you into looking like a Dark souls 4 by making you choose a class each with its stats, attributes, and starting equipment. Once you take control of your hero or heroine, you will find controls similar to what you are used to – R1 and R2 for fast or powerful attacks, L2 to use the shield, and inventory that you activate with a square. The initial area guides you down a short corridor directly to an elevator that you take and allows you to exit the cave into an open world, which is where almost all the images in the trailer come from.

On Elden ring you control the ‘sooty’, a hero or heroine stained with ashes who with the help of a maiden and in exchange for the blood of his enemies can become stronger. In addition to this, you can see thin threads that come out of the rest points and mark the general area where the next fragment of the game’s titular ring is. Since the idea is to get them all back, you can go around to progress … or start exploring. However, this is a very dangerous world. For example, coming down from the first mountain, we saw a huge warrior on horseback in armor who painted the floor with our brains. As we could not beat him, we went to the side and got into a swamp. We killed a couple of critters until eventually a dragon descended on us and burned us like fire in a cotolengo.

The issue with Elden ring is that when you start you are weak. This is a Soulslike where the story is that our hero must overcome near-impossible possibilities and his only tools are perseverance and skill. Thus, we eventually managed to sneak away or defeat some enemies to finally meet the maiden who allows us to level up, who also gave us a horse to be able to travel great distances … and flee from the dangers that (still) we cannot face. It is that the map does not have “missions”, sidequests, or anything like it: it is a huge open world where they suggest we look for the pieces of the happy ring or simply explore at ease, and although in this closed test we saw only one piece , surely the complete game emphasizes even more this sense of curiosity and doing things your way.

One of the most radical changes in Elden ring Regarding the Souls, it is that now you can jump, something that is often necessary to move around the map. It is not that there are going to be platform sections, but there are irregularities in the terrain where the jump makes navigation easier. In addition, you will not have fall damage either, so the freedom to create alternative routes is even greater. However, if you stick to the main path you will find a world full of details with fragments of broken armies, camps, lost mythical beasts like dragons, trolls and demons, and more. One of the most interesting moments occurred when looking at the side of the road a procession began to pass with two giants dragging a carriage, and behind a lot of tired soldiers, decimated, with a guy on a horse who commanded them, and who practically made you ask you “Do you want to face them and see what treasures they bring, or do you prefer to preserve life?“.

Elden ring allows you to customize your build with a lot of variables, and thus emphasize magic or physical damage. For example, at the beginning of the game you have two blue and two red potions, to replenish mana and life respectively, but if you play as a warrior and have no use for mana, you can directly charge four life potions. It is also possible to alter your weapon with elements on the battlefield and thus equip your instrument of death of choice with thunder, slashing, blunt damage, and others that benefit from different modifiers. It is an invitation to experiment in the long term, something that in the closed test we did not have much time to explore, but that shows as much promise as it did in Dark souls.

Finally, the biggest difference from the saga Souls is that this time there are no such harsh penalties for dying or things like that. Yes, you have to go find your souls or lose them, as always, but entering cooperative modes does not require consumable items nor is it necessary that you have a “body“. What’s more, online players can’t even invade you and if you want to play cooperative or PvP you will have to specifically choose to do it at one of the campfires where you rest and level up. For better and for worse, in your world you are alone and you are going to play at your own pace, avoiding on horseback the dangers that you do not want to face, or going forward to tackle whatever you feel capable of … until you reach the closed areas .

The first piece of the ring is found inside a small fortress on the edge of a cliff, and once you defeat the first real boss in the game, only there can you access it. Once inside you will find a much more traditional souls, with closed spaces, hidden enemies around the curve of the corridor, and the usual exploration. This coexists side by side with the world outside completely open and surely you will have to go through many areas like that to get the pieces of the ring in the complete set.

In conclusion

Elden ring maybe it looks more like the first Zelda from NES than his own Breath of the Wild. This is a true open world, and not a linear story on a large map, where your experience is guided by your own curiosity and how tightly you hold on to your goal. You will not find objective markers, points on the map to visit to unlock skills, or things like that, but it is much more free. Although the gameplay will remind you a lot of Dark souls, of which it is a worthy successor in the strictest sense of the word, this is a title where what shines are the details, the things you can find, and the sense of amazement or terror that you can feel when discovering something that can be from a treasure to a formidable enemy.

RELEASE DATE February 25, 2022 DEVELOPER From Software DISTRIBUTOR Bandai namco PLATAFORMS PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S

