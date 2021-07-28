, at least in part. The 73rd edition of theis already here, in an attempt to. Crisis that forced last year to contest the race in October and behind closed doors, drawing an event far from the magical atmosphere that one lives in normal conditions., always with permission of the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring. Anything can happen in the Ardennes with GT3s involved.

Few more things can be added at this point in the movie about Spa. The 7,004-meter Belgian track is a great challenge for drivers and teams due to the great difference between the curves in its intermediate sector and the high-speed areas of the rest of the circuit. At its 20 angles, including curves as complex as ‘Eau Rouge’, ‘Pouhon’ or the ‘Bus Stop’ you have to add the enormous variability of the climate -even in July-, capable of going from extreme heat to intense rain in minutes. The different track conditions between day and night They finish completing a puzzle that is very difficult for drivers and teams to solve.

The 24 Hours of Spa is, in its own right, one of the most unpredictable events of the entire season.

Of the 60 GT3 vehicles that will compete in the 73rd edition of the 24 Hours of Spa, a total of 26 do it in the Pro category. For their part, 17 cars are included in the Silver Cup, out of the 14 that compete in the Pro-Am Cup and the 3 that compete in the Am Cup. On the grid as a whole, a total of nine manufacturers will have representation in the proof though Porsche and Mercedes with 13 cars each are the brands with the highest volume of vehicles. Audi is the next joint venture with up to nine units of its Audi R8 LMS GT3.

Although it seems almost impossible to make a list of favorites to victory due to the presence of a large number of top-level teams and official drivers Of the brands, there are several GT3s to follow closely. The Mercedes # 4 and # 88 are the main assets of the manufacturer of the star, although Porsche has up to four cars with real chances of victory. The Audi # 32 and # 37 are also serious candidates for victory, while the # 34 and # 35 BMWs may be in the fray, as are the Lamborghini # 63, # 114 and # 163, the latter with a Spanish presence.

Unlike past editions of the 24 Hours of Spa, the 73rd edition of the Belgian event has limited Spanish participation. In fact, there are only two drivers and one team under the Spanish flag in the Ardennes. Dani Juncadella will compete with the Mercedes # 88 that he shares with Raffaele Marciello and Jules Gounon, which places him with clear options for victory. In a similar position is Albert Costa with the aforementioned Lamborghini # 163, a vehicle in which he competes alongside Giacomo Altoè and Norbert Siedler. What’s more, the Madpanda Motorsport team, based in Barcelona, ​​will look for the triumph in the Silver Cup.

GTWC Europe and IGTC schedules for the 24 Hours of Spa 2021