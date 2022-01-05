You can prevent some catastrophic accidents in your home, if you choose to create a smart home with a Netzhome water sensor.

Advances in technology have allowed various people to benefit by adopting some smart objects, worthy of creating a smart home and enjoy different types of benefits. According to the study of Accenture on consumer perceptions of the use of smart home technologies globally in 2019, 71 percent of them mention that they are easy to use, 57 percent that they are fun, 46 percent that they are intrusive , 40 percent think they are addictive, among other good and bad opinions.

Although not everyone has this type of smart device that achieves create a smart home or smart office, more and more people are adopting this type of devices to turn their conventional spaces into futuristic ones.

According to the study of Statista where it shows the forecast of the penetration rate in smart homes (smart homes) it is shown that approximately 7.13 percent of households already have this type of products connected by the internet, a figure that is expected to grow by 2015 with 21.09 percent of households.

Acceptance of these homes is rising steadily, but what can they offer us? Various products of this type exist, either to be used for entertainment, work and even some security purposes in the face of weather inconsistencies, or possible deficiencies in your home.

Today there are endless alternatives that allow you to make your home a smart home, while protecting your most precious spaces; An example of this is found with Netzhome, a brand that has a wide catalog of smart items that can be controlled through its app for iOS and Android (as well as through Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant), while turning your home into a smart one.

Among one of the ways in which you can protect your home from possible and unexpected catastrophes is with the Netzhome water sensor, which will allow you to monitor your home or office from the comfort of your cell phone (even if you are on the other side of the world), since this device will send an alert to your smartphone when the sensor detects water in its location, helping you protect it from possible floods.

Besides this Netzhome water sensor It allows you to notify you regardless of where you are in the world (if you have internet), its cost is relatively low compared to what it offers, since it works with 2 AAA batteries, but it could save all your furniture and other electronic devices.

In the same way, the brand has some other smart items that could be of interest to you, to save electricity (such as the Wi-Fi socket), decorate your rooms by choosing the lighting that you prefer (the smart bulb), among endless more applications.

The homes smart They not only serve to improve or update the aesthetics of a home, but they could even safeguard your heritage.