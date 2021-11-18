Presidential vacancy: Who is Patricia Chirinos, the congresswoman who presented a request to remove Pedro Castillo from power?

PHOTO: VÍCTOR CH. VARGAS

Patricia Chirinos is a congresswoman for Avanza País and third vice president of the Board of Directors of the Congress of the Republic. In today’s plenary session, Thursday, November 18, he presented a motion for presidential vacancy due to permanent moral incapacity against the head of state, Pedro Castillo Terrones.

“With the cry of the people united in one heart, by God, I come to this chamber to request the presidential vacancy of President Castillo. Here I have the motion for presidential vacancy ready. We need the signatures of 26 congressmen. Do not be afraid”, he expressed.

DAUGHTER OF ENRIQUE CHIRINOS SOTO

Patricia Rosa Chirinos Venegas She is a Bachelor of Communication and a Peruvian politician. One of his closest ties to politics is through his father, Erique Chirinos Soto. He was a congressman of the republic from 1995 to 2000, and was also a deputy in three terms. In addition, before being a legislator, Chirinos Soto was a senator, in the period 1985-1990, and a constituent congressman from 1992 to 1995.

Thus, Patricia Chirinos She decided to follow in her father’s footsteps, when she entered Peruvian politics as a Callao councilor.. With the nickname “La woman del Callao”, Chirinos became a councilor in 2006 and was regional councilor from 2011 to 2014. She was then district mayor of La Perla (2014-2018).

CHIMPUM CALLAO

In the period from 2014 to 2017, Chirinos was a member of the ChimPum Callao Regional Movement. This means that it remained affiliated with the political group when its founder was convicted., Alex Kouri, to 5 years in prison for aggravated collusion. He resigned in 2017, two months before the Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation against Félix Moreno, former secretary general of the Chalaco movement. Moreno is now serving 9 years in jail for collusion.

One year after starting her tenure as mayor of La Perla, the municipality received S / 37,776 in donations from the Brazilian company Odebrecht, according to an investigation by the newspaper El Comercio. This donation came a year after the Callao Regional Government, chaired by Félix Moreno, gave the construction company the tender to build the Costa Verde – Callao section.

On June 23, 2015, a second donation from Odebrecht was made, which consisted of clothing and uniforms valued at S / 29,676. These were delivered to the serenazgo, municipal police and cleaning staff of the municipality.

According to the El Comercio investigation, the former mayor Chirinos requested the donation as a result of a request from the Security and Common Services managements.

EX “URRACA”

Patricia Chirinos was also a reporter (‘urraca’) for Magaly Medina’s program in 1998, when he finished his university training in Communication Sciences.

“In the team we remember that it was a former ‘magpie’ of ours. She was one of the first reporters to have this program in its beginnings and for several years. It is a part of the journalistic career of Patricia Chirinos, which you are suddenly unaware of “, Medina told in an edition of his program “Magaly TV La Firme”.

Photo: Magaly La Firme

MARRIAGE WITH LUIS LEÓN RUPP

In June 2019, Patricia Chirinos married Peruvian magnate Luis León Rupp, who owned the emblematic Hotel Bolívar, the Volcano Group and the now-defunct airline Faucett. They married when he was 74 and she was 44, an age difference of 30 years.

Last year, 2020, León Rupp’s health condition became complicated and he passed away. Their marriage lasted a year.

REPORT GUIDO BELLIDO

With the death of her husband, Chirinos returned to political life. In 2021 she began her tenure as a legislator and member of the Board of Directors of the Congress of the Republic. In this year it was also that denounced Prime Minister Guido Bellido for, according to his version, telling him during a parliamentary coordination meeting before he took office the phrase “they just need to rape you”.

According to Chirinos, the event occurred when the Board of Directors of Congress was being installed, who assumed his powers on July 26.

There, in a meeting where there were other deputies like Jaime Quito (Free Peru), Enrique Wong (We can Peru) and Jose jerí (We are Peru), among others, Chirinos interceded with Bellido to ask him to be granted an office in which his father had worked as a deputy years ago.

“Please I would like you to help me and give me this office that has belonged to my father and I have many feelings towards that office. Please help me. And Bellido told me: ‘That you worry about that, go get married‘; and I said: ‘Sorry? I have been single, married, divorced and now I am a widow ‘. And I said: ‘So now you just need to be raped‘. He told me directly, “said the congresswoman.

Since then, the congresswoman has demonstrated as a member of the opposition of the Pedro Castillo government and the ruling party, Peru Libre.

