Even though the president Andrés Manuel López obrador (AMLO) has yet to comply with the next three years of government, the presidential race for 2024 is showing more and more names, both from the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and from other parties, both within and outside the opposition bloc.

On the one hand, to continue with the Fourth transformation (4T), you have heard names like Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, head of government of Mexico City; Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE); Ricardo Monreal, President of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) and senator; In addition, in recent months, the figure of the deputy of the Labor Party (PT), Gerardo Fernández Noroña, became relevant in this electoral race due to the alliance that was formed with Morena and el Verde to generate a political bloc.

While on the part of the opponents, the aspirations of Ricardo Anaya, currently in exile in the United States and summoned to testify for his possible involvement in the Odebrecht case; Alfredo del Mazo, Governor of the State of Mexico; among other figures.

However, another political force that has also placed its militants in this previous dispute is Movimiento Ciudadano (MC), mainly with one name: Samuel García Sepúlveda, Governor of Nuevo León.

Another prospect of this party that also came to the discussion to find out who could be the replacement of López Obrador, and that took a large sector of the population by surprise, was the mayor of Monterrey, Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas, son of the former presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) assassinated in 1994 in Lomas Taurinas, Tijuana.

Before, his name did not even appear in the first 10 placed by different polling housesAlthough this could change in the next half of the six-year term if the trend begins to focus on it more and more.

In this sense, Colosio RiojasDuring a public ceremony attended by the media, he thanked them for taking him into account for such an important position. Nevertheless, mentioned that it is a rather premature and irresponsible action due to the distractions it could generate.

“It seems exaggeratedly premature and exaggeratedly irresponsible to distract us from our current responsibility, for thinking about something that will not happen for another three years, “he said.

He later assured that will not get involved in the topic, since its current objectives are with the population of Monterrey.

“I am grateful for that consideration that has been had with me. The truth is that right now We have to be very objective and very responsible with the mandate that has been given to us by the people of Monterrey for these three years ”, declared Colosio Riojas.

Later he gave an interview to the journalist Azucena Uresti. In this dialogue, he highlighted the prematureness of the announcement and the inappropriate moment in which it arrives, since just two months ago he took protest as mayor.

He also pointed out that if he were to think about these elections, which will take place in 2024, would be distracted from the “current responsibility approach”, so he decided not to interfere and continue working for the municipality he runs.

“I cannot and with what face will I have the possibility of thinking about something in the future if I neglect present responsibility,” he declared.

Finally, to an express question about the possibility of generating alliances with other parties in search of avoiding the victory of Morena, criticized those who decide to do it to harm a politician, as it “perverts” the real reason to join forces.

“I am a faithful believer that partnerships with a purpose and dignity are useful, but making an alliance simply so that someone does not arrive, perverts the reason for the alliance a little. We are supposed to share a project and a purpose, and the purpose cannot be that the other does not win ”, stated Colosio Riojas.

