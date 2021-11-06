The Prosecutor’s Office specified that he is also accused of negotiating deliveries of drugs that had been stolen from other criminal organizations and of giving the money for these operations to his wife and mother-in-law, detained together with Rodríguez.

After making a review of the bank accounts of the detainees, it was evidenced that “the commercial activity carried out and registered with the income administration is not consistent with what was declared” before the treasury, the MP said.

“It’s a revenge”

In moments of being apprehended, Rodríguez was carrying a girl in his arms. He considered his detention as “illegal”, and rejected all the charges against him.

“Am I in money laundering and drug trafficking? It is the president’s revenge because his brother is imprisoned in the United States. They can look for me whatever they want, I have nothing to hide,” he said in a video recorded by his collaborators.

In recent months, Rodríguez had assured that he was one of those who accused Tony Hernández of drug trafficking, a former deputy and brother of the president, currently sentenced to life imprisonment for that crime in the United States.

As he had indicated in recent days, he was being persecuted to allegedly find the whereabouts of an alleged money belonging to the former parliamentarian.

“It is a persecution that is not new (…) Democracy is being persecuted, a figure for the presidency of the Republic,” Israel Zelaya, vice presidential candidate and MIDE campaign manager, told AFP.