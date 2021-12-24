On Thursday, the Salvadoran president Nayib bukele reaffirmed his belief in the supremacy of Bitcoin (BTC) on Twitter once again, this time stating that after widespread adoption occurs, “it’s game over for fiat.”

The Salvadoran president has been a mainstay in the news headlines due to his government’s regular purchases of BTC and his outright pro-Bitcoin stance. He has made frequent statements and comments in support of the cryptocurrency, while refusing to give in to criticism that Bitcoin is a bad idea for the nation.

President Bukele’s recent tweet comes when the international community criticizes the actions of El Salvador for its “Bitcoin experiment”.

The International Monetary Fund criticized El Salvador’s move to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in June, but the country approved it and began accepting BTC as legal currency in September. Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, is a well-known critic of Bitcoin. Most recently, while speaking at the Cambridge University Student Union, Bailey expressed concern about El Salvador’s decision to use Bitcoin as a currency due to its extreme volatility.

What has been called by international organizations as “The Bitcoin Experiment”, is nothing more than the world watching how mass adoption changes a country’s economy. If it’s for the better, it’s game over for fiat money. El Salvador is the spark that ignites the true revolution.

However, Bukele fought back his critics, pointing out that While the rest of the world considered what El Salvador was doing was a “Bitcoin experiment”, it was transforming its economy with the massive adoption of Bitcoin. Bukele also affirmed that when fiat ceases to be a factor compared to the dominance of BTC, El Salvador will be considered as the spark that will have started the true revolution.

Since adopting Bitcoin as legal currency, El Salvador has used cryptocurrency earnings or “surplus” from its Bitcoin Fund account to finance the construction of 20 schools. In mid-October, Bukele announced that the government would spend $ 4 million from the Bitcoin Fund to build a new veterinary hospital in San Salvador.

Bukele’s last move occurs when El Salvador bought 21 BTC on Tuesday to celebrate the “last day 21 of the year 21 of the 21st century” and commemorate the shortage of Bitcoin, as its supply is limited to 21 million BTC.

