On January 2, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, shared five bullish predictions on the performance of Bitcoin (BTC) for the year 2022.

Last year, El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender under the Bukele presidency as a measure to counteract rising inflation in the country. Since legalization, the president has acquired 1,370 BTC for the country’s reserve and reinvested his unrealized earnings in new infrastructure projects, including a hospital and a school.

President Bukele predicted that Two more countries will join El Salvador in adopting Bitcoin as legal tender in 2022. In the same year, expect a bullish rally that will take the price of BTC to a new all-time high of $ 100,000.

2022 predictions on #Bitcoin: • Will reach $ 100k

• 2 more countries will adopt it as legal tender

• Will become a major electoral issue in US elections this year

• Bitcoin City will commence construction

• Volcano bonds will be oversubscribed

– Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) January 2, 2022

Bukele also foresees a explosive growth for El Salvador’s two internal BTC-based initiatives: Bitcoin City and Volcán bonds. As Cointelegraph previously reported, the president envisions that the Bitcoin City will become a fully functional city with residential areas, shopping malls, restaurants, a port, “all around Bitcoin.”

According to Bukele, the “Bitcoin City will begin to be built” this year, which involves the development of the virtual city backed by BTC bonds of one billion dollars. Along with this development, he predicts an oversubscription of the Volcán bonds.

Bukele also predicts that Bitcoin to become a major electoral issue in the US elections this year and told his Twitter followers to keep an eye out for “a big surprise” at the Bitcoin 2022 conference.

The widespread adoption of Bitcoin in El Salvador encountered a number of technical obstacles, the latest being the denunciation of the disappearance of funds from the country’s internal Bitcoin wallet, Chivo.

As Cointelegraph reported, at least 50 Salvadorans reported losses totaling more than $ 96,000 in December, due to an alleged unknown failure in the Chivo wallet.

– The Commissioner (@_elcomisionado_) December 18, 2021

