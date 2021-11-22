President Joe Biden appointed Jerome Powell to serve another four-year term as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

In a Monday ad, The White House announced that President Biden would nominate Powell as his choice to lead the Federal Reserve once his current term ended in February. The executive branch cited Powell’s “decisive action” to lessen the economic impact caused by the pandemic, as well as the creation of 5.6 million jobs and an unemployment rate of 4.6%.

Additionally, Biden elected current Fed board member Lael Brainard as vice chairman of the agency. Brainard’s 14-year term as a member of the Federal Reserve is set to expire in 2026, while Powell’s term would end in 2028.

“I am confident that President Powell and Dr. Brainard’s focus on keeping inflation low, prices stable, and full employment will make our economy stronger than ever.”said the president of the United States. “Together, they also share my deep conviction that urgent action is needed to address the economic risks posed by climate change and to stay ahead of emerging risks in our financial system.”

Seven members are expected to serve on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, each nominated by the current President of the United States, confirmed by the Senate and in office for 14 years. Although Powell would be serving only 4 years within his current term if confirmed as Fed chairman, he will still attend a Senate Banking Committee confirmation hearing and then a vote in the Senate. Randal Quarles announced on November 8 that he would be leaving in 2022, giving President Biden a chance to fill three Fed seats.

Nevertheless, Today’s election represents only a slight change in leadership within the Fed, as Biden did not elect current Vice President Richard Clarida to continue his duties as of January 2022, when there will probably be three empty seats available. The White House said Biden was aiming to announce his elections for those positions, as well as for the Fed’s vice president of oversight, in early December, with a focus on “improving diversity in the composition of the Board.”

During his time as Fed Chairman, Powell has voiced his views on the role of digital assets in US markets as the space grows in size and popularity.. He said in September that the agency was “working proactively to issue a CBDC,” but that it was unlikely to support a blanket ban on cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC).

