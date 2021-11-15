LaSalud.mx.- The initiative promoted by the Mexican Academy of Dermatology (AMD), entitled “Clinical Practice Guide: management of moderate to severe psoriasis with conventional systemic and biological systemic treatments in the environment of the Mexican Health System”, has the purpose of ensure that Mexican patients with this disease have adequate treatment. Likewise, it offers the dermatology specialist recommendations based on the best and new scientific evidence.

The doctor Lorena estrada, head of the dermatology service at the Regional Hospital “Lic. Adolfo López Mateos ”of the ISSSTE, commented that this condition“unfortunately it has a great impact on the quality of life of people who suffer from it, therefore It is essential that dermatologists involve the patient, that they consider him in decision-making when choosing a therapeutic strategy so that he can integrate his regimen into his daily life”,

Due to the systemic nature of psoriasis, alterations can develop throughout the body, which increases the risk of suffering from serious diseases, such as depression, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, this together with the possibilities that the patient has of

Due to the systemic nature of psoriasis, alterations can develop throughout the body, which increases the risk of suffering from serious diseases, such as depression, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, this together with the possibilities that the patient has of have psoriatic arthritis.

Despite having no cure, in recent years there has been an important advance in the development of systemic and biological treatments that have revolutionized the management of psoriasis. Today, drugs with greater efficacy are available that help to provide almost completely lesion-free skin and which in turn can help reduce the severity and extent of lesions.

According to the AMD, there are various scales to define the severity of the condition, one of them is PASI (Psoriasis Area and Severity Index), which assesses erythema, induration and scaling of lesions in various areas of the body (head and neck, trunk and extremities) and can be used as a clinical evaluation scale to measure the efficacy of systemic and biological treatments.

Taking the above into account, experts in the disease propose as optimal control of psoriasis to reach a goal of improvement of 90 to 100% of the lesions and for this, it is necessary to start treatment early, especially if the disease has a significant impact on the psychological and social sphere of the patient.

“One of the main objectives of this guide is that each patient receives the treatment that best suits their needs, always prioritizing lesion-free skin as a therapeutic objective, which is why in this document we evaluate the various criteria that must be taken in account for a comprehensive approach, as well as possible scenarios based on scientific evidence”Added Dr. Estrada.

The AMD invited the medical community to download the “Clinical Practice Guide” for free and stressed that therapeutic success can only be achieved if the health professional knows all the aspects surrounding the patient with psoriasis, and seeks to obtain the control criteria optimum; and in this way, the therapeutic regimen will be satisfactorily adapted to the daily life of the patient.

To download it, you can access the following link: https://www.academiaderma.mx/.

RGP