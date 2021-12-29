We usually refer to girls, boys and adolescents as the future of our country, but they are not only the future, they are the present; and as such we should look at them. We live in a society where much is said about them, but little is done to change their reality. Even the speeches, public policies and actions that are carried out are thought from an adult-centered vision.

When the government, legislative bodies or even the judiciary make decisions that directly affect the lives of girls, boys and adolescents, their voice is rarely taken into account, in the best of cases, experts or organizations that work are called in. in favor of them, but it will never be the same as hearing them out loud.

We live in a country where violence and crime are completely normalized, people who are about to turn 15 have already had to live in an environment of insecurity and fear. In many cases, they have already lost their childhood amid fighting by organized crime groups and increasing militarization. They do not know what it is to be able to play in the street without fear of shootings, riots, kidnappings, disappearances or being victims of multiple crimes. His childhood was snatched away amid bullets, failed strategies and rampant impunity.

Added to this is a very harsh reality in which millions of them live: poverty and lack of opportunities. And although this is not a new problem, it is a cause that is growing rapidly. Given that the disappearance of public policies and programs already proven, such as children’s stays and opportunities, added to the Covid-19 pandemic have increased it exponentially.

Let’s see the figures, according to the INEGI 2020 census, in Mexico there are 38 million 247 thousand 958 people from 0 to 17 years old, of which 50.7% are men and 49.3% women, representing a little less than a third of the population. population of the country. Regarding this sector, the INEGI Child Labor Module in 2017 speaks of 2.1 million girls and boys between the ages of 5 and 17 who perform illegal jobs. And in the comparison between 2010 and 2020, INEGI finds a growth in child labor, calculating that, for every thousand girls and boys, 122 work.

The United States Department of Labor in its findings on the Worst Forms of Child Labor 2020, Mexico is positioned as the country with the highest number of minors in this condition in all of Latin America and the Caribbean. And it was considered that due to the pandemic this situation could increase by up to 5.5%. Nor can we forget that for the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) poverty in Mexico increased 9.1 points in 2020 and went from 41.5% to 50.6% of the total population. Which means that at least 210 thousand girls and boys started working during 2020.

Likewise, according to the INE’s Child and Youth Consultation in 2018, 22.3% of girls and boys between 6 and 9 years of age declared to be victims of abuse, whose aggressors were mainly their father or mother, later they were pointed out to teachers and police . In short, the people who should have been in charge of its safeguarding.

Also, according to data from the federal Ministry of Health in 2020, of a total of 15,159 people between the ages of 0 and 17 treated for some type of violence, 69% was for family violence, 31% for non-violence. 5.2% for violence, abandonment or neglect, 1.9% for economic violence and 35.5% for sexual violence.

And on gender issues the figures are also aggravated, given that in the 2020 INEGI Population and Housing Census it was reported that child marriage increased from 2010 to 2020. That is, currently six out of every thousand girls between 12 and 14 years old they already got married or got together. But this does not end there, because according to figures from the National Population Council, in 2020 there were 373,661 births to mothers under 18 years of age, of which 8,876 were to girls between 12 and 14 years old. And here we do not even dare to call things by their name, because these pregnancies of girls between 12 and 14 years old are victims of rape and pedophilia.

So this is the country where our girls, boys and adolescents live and grow up. A Mexico where they are not protected, in the first instance, by those who have the obligation to do so. In a territory where the government disappears programs for this population, where they prefer to invest in pharaonic works than in medicines. A place that continues to militarize the streets, which confronts and blocks civil society organizations that support the most vulnerable. It is here where you have a president who defends child marriage as customs and traditions.

Today our adolescents do not know what a life free of fear and violence is, many have to work to support their livelihood at home. They live in constant neglect where they are not even mentioned in the public sphere as an important group for decision-making. They are the ones who have fewer and fewer opportunities and are increasingly close to organized crime. They are our present and without a doubt our future, they are a third of the population.

It is time to turn to see them, listen to their voices and put them at the center of public life. If we don’t, our country will lose the present and have no future to build.

Contact:

Jimena Cándano, is currently the Executive Director of Fundación Reintegra. *

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.