Valencia Basket guard Klemen Prepelic (i), in a file image. EFE / Ramón de la Rocha



Valencia, Nov 11 (EFE) .- The Valencia Basket guard Klemen Prepelic highlighted after the comeback that the team starred this past Wednesday on the Virtus de Bologna field in the Eurocup the character that the team has.

“We are never going to sink and we are always going to give everything. It’s the way we like to play basketball and in a club like Valencia Basket you have to give everything every night. All teams want to beat you, we have shown a great level in the last 25 minutes and we have a good image to continue growing, “he said in statements provided by the club.

The Slovenian international said they knew it would be “a very tough match” but stressed that they want to play this type of match and that they want to do it “until the end”.

“We didn’t start the game well, we were playing very badly but we had a very good response in the second half, in the last 25 minutes. We showed a team character and we won on a very difficult field ”, he stressed.

Outsiders pointed out that “a very difficult match” awaits them on Sunday at the Barcelona court, which underlined that it is a “great team”.

“But we are not going to sink and we are going to give it our all. We have three more games before the national team break and we want to go to this break with a good mentality ”, he concluded.