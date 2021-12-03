Prepare your wallet! Marvel to auction props from the Punisher series

If you’re looking to own some of the memorabilia from The Punisher series, now is your chance as Marvel began auctioning off various props used in the series.

One of the series that captivated Marvel fans was The Punisher, where through two seasons we followed the exploits of Frank Castle, and now will be your opportunity to own some of the items used in this program.

Bidding starts TODAY in @propstore_comMarvel Television Online Auction for Marvel’s The Punisher! Register now to bid on over 300 original props, costumes, and more from Seasons 1 & 2 and Marvel’s Daredevil: https://t.co/Wf8U1sl22A #MarvelTVAuction pic.twitter.com/OrMi7i0Wsf – Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 30, 2021

You can also read: The Punisher logo confronts Marvel and the police in the United States.

Marvel Comics announced that it has put up for auction different original items used in the series The Punisher, which aired on the world’s largest digital platform between 2017 and 2019.

Among the products available are prop weapons, cell phones, glasses, gowns, complete sets of costumes, gold bars and paintings, among other things.

The proceeds of the different auctions of The Punisher will be destined to charities in favor of children.

What is the future of The Punisher?

In 2021 Marvel Studios recovered the rights of The Punisher to produce either a movie or a series in the future, but this has not yet been defined by La Casa de las Ideas.

Marvel Studios would be negotiating with Jon Bernthal his return to a new series, although there are reports that point to the total renewal of the franchise, since the producers of this new project would seek to reformulate what was done by the digital platform.

As SMASH reported to you in a timely manner, the Punisher could return in the Moon Knight series, which will premiere in the course of 2022, but no great details are known about it.

It may interest you: Jon Bernthal’s Punisher could return in Moon Knight

Source: Marvel

Get hold of the best Avengers stories at SMASH Luxe

On these dates do not miss the opportunity to make yourself a collector’s item. Personalize your passion with the Smash Luxe Collection: Avengers, a numbered deluxe box that, in addition to your name, contains:

New Avengers: Leak

House of M

Spider-Man: The Other Evolve of Die

Civil war

World war hulk

Fear itself

You will receive these volumes in a metallic box and in your name, or in the name of whoever you wish to give this collector’s item as a gift.

Also being read:

Everything you need to know about the arrival of Disney + Date, content and presale!

Disneyland: The World’s First Amusement Park

They reveal all the content of Disney +

The luxurious suite that hides the Disneyland castle

Hugh Jackman’s butt survives Disney + censorship