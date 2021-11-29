If at Christmas you want to give a different touch to the Christmas decoration of your home, you can prepare a DIY terrarium with your own hands. So that we can create it easily and simply, we have spoken with the ManoMano experts to explain to us step by step how we can do it.

To start with, you will need a container that will serve as a pot, arlita (clay balls), river stones, volcanic clay, special substrate for cacti and succulents, succulent plants and cuttings, light-colored aquarium stones to decorate, tweezers, and a spoon.

How to prepare a DIY terrarium step by step





Step 1. To begin, you will need to put in the drainage material. Add river stones, arlite, or volcanic clay to the bottom of the container to promote drainage and prevent the roots of the succulents from rotting from excess moisture.

Note that this layer should not occupy more than 1/5 of the

total volume of the container.

Step 2: The next step will be to create a layer of substrate for the cactus. It should take up 2/5 of the container, and you will need to flatten it with your hands or a spoon. This substrate has a high sand content that facilitates the drainage of irrigation water and prevents rotting.

Step 3: It is time to plant the plants and cuttings. Before transplanting, it is very important that you present the plants to see how you are going to place them, and what is the most beautiful composition, also taking into account the space they need to grow. Once the plants are presented, place the cuttings with tweezers to fill in the gaps.

Step 4: Once you have chosen the position, remove the plants from their pots, and remove some substrate from the root ball: it is time to transplant them. Place the roots underground, with the help of a dessert spoon that serves as a gardening shovel.





Step 5: In the last step we are going to decorate the terrarium. You can add a layer of river stones to create a layer of light color on the substrate that will further highlight the hue of the plants used.

This layer will also help us to keep the plants straightened and reduce the possibility of rotting of the same. In addition, you can place some pinecones, some red fruit or a Christmas ornament to set your terrarium at this time of year, and remove them when the holidays are over.

Maintenance tips





Where do I put it?

Surely, while reading the tips to create your terrarium, you have wondered about how you can maintain it. From ManoMano they explain to us that the best thing is keep it indoors in a space that is well lit.

When spring or summer arrives, you can have it on the terrace or in the garden, although it does not necessarily have to have direct sun. Some succulent plants prefer a lot of sun and others just a few hours, so it is

It is important to know the needs of the plants that we have transplanted.

How often do I have to water it?

In the colder months, a fortnightly watering is usually sufficient. If they are in a room with a high temperature, it may be necessary to water every 10 to 12 days. Touch the leaves of the plants: if they are hard, they have enough water in their reserves. If they give slightly to the touch, it is their turn to water them.

Do you have to pay?

Most succulent plants stop growing during the fall and winter. You can start fertilizing them in late winter, adding a liquid fertilizer to the irrigation water.

The plants have started to grow and are covering each other, can I separate them?

If possible, wait until it is spring to divide, cut or remove plants from your terrarium to transplant them to other pots. But if it is essential, use a teaspoon as a shovel to lift the plant with as many roots as possible.

If leaves fall off the succulents when handling them, leave them on a small pot, and fill it with substrate. Most of the succulents are capable of reproducing. Do not water them, and you will see how after three or four weeks, the first roots will begin to appear and the first

leaves of this new mini-plant. From that moment you can start watering with a sprayer to favor the appearance of new roots, and you can transplant them to create a new terrarium or remodel the ones you already have.

