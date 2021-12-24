One of the most consumed foods in our country when family and friends gather to celebrate is cooked prawn and prawn. Although many fishmongers and supermarkets sell them already cooked, cook prawns and prawns at home it is something simple that will save us a few euros when making the purchase and will allow us to choose the best quality copies.

Cook prawns and prawns at home it has no science, but you have to know how to do it well. We will only need two containers, a lot of water, a lot of salt and a lot of ice. The rest is a matter of controlling the time so as not to overcook and in a few minutes we will have ready some real scandal home-cooked prawns and prawns.

Fresh or frozen?

Fresh prawns and prawns are tastier, but they also cost more. Buying them frozen can be cheaper, but we recommend (as always) not to opt for the cheapest ones. There are very good quality frozen prawns and prawns, let’s opt for them that, after all, we don’t eat them every day and since we give ourselves a tribute … let’s do it right.

In the case of frozen prawns and prawns, prior to cooking it is necessary to defrost them. To do this, we place them on a drainer and let them defrost slowly in the fridge for 24 hours. They will release a lot of water, which we discard, so it is better to place the drainer on a deep plate if we do not want to spill the fridge.

How to cook prawns and prawns

It seems easy, which it is, but only if we do it in a correct way and do not overshoot or fall short with the cooking time, if we calculate the amount of water well and if we follow the appropriate guidelines. We love the technique of master Quique Dacosta and we tell you about it so that you are encouraged to apply it at home.

The container is very important, especially its size. We use a large pot so that the prawns and prawns have room to move around during cooking. We fill it with three liters of water and add 100 grams of salt. We put the pot on the fire and bring to a boil.

While this is happening we prepare a large container with another three liters of water and 100 grams of salt. We stir to dissolve the salt as much as possible and we add a good amount of ice. The idea is to get a frozen salt water in which to quickly cut the cooking Seafood so don’t skimp on ice cubes.

When the water in the pot is boiling, add the shellfish, turn off the heat, cover and count two and a half minutes for prawns and between a minute and one and a half for prawns. The exact amount of time will depend on the size of the parts, but these guidelines will usually work for most.

Remove the prawns or prawns immediately with a slotted spoon and submerge them in the container with ice-cold salty water. After five minute cool down We can remove them and transfer them to a colander or plate with kitchen paper to dry.

An important note is do not cook large quantities of prawns or prawns at the same timeIt is not advisable to crowd the bugs or lower the water temperature too much. Between 10 and 12 is adequate. If we have a lot to cook, we do it in batches and we always wait until the water is boiling before adding the next one.

Conservation and other recommendations

If we are not going to eat the prawns and prawns at the moment, we can keep them in the fridge covering the container with a cloth dampened in salt water. We take them out a few minutes before consuming so that they lose the cold. The recommended consumption temperature is 12 degrees.

