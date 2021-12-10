Eager to fill your Google Play library spending as little as possible? Well, you know, our compilation of offers in apps and games is here, the best that currently has a discount in the Android store.
21 free Android apps
We are not going to deny it: this week is quite poor in terms of free apps and games. However, we have rescued the following applications, it is worth having them forever in the Google Play library.
Applications
Games
Personalization
- Wenrum – Icon Pack
0.89 eurosfree
- Flat Moon – Icon Pack
0.89 eurosfree
- Vova – Icon Pack
0.89 eurosfree
- Meegis – Icon Pack
0.89 eurosfree
- Fixter Icon Pack
0.89 eurosfree
- Planet O – Icon Pack
0.79 eurosfree
- Black Army Sapphire Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- Space Clock Live Wallpaper
€ 0.59free
- Space Clock Live Wallpaper
€ 0.59free
- Gear Live Wallpaper
€ 0.59free
- Awf run [PRO] – watch face
1.39 eurosfree
36 discounted Android apps
As usual, among the offers that do not completely lower their price, we find higher quality. This Friday is not to shoot rockets in terms of numbers, but for that reason we will not stop recommending a good collection. You have it in a row.
Applications
- Earth 3D – World Atlas
2.99 euros€ 0.59
- KReader PRO
3.19 euros1.89 euros
- WiFi Test (Ad-Free) – Who Uses My WiFi
2.09 euros1.09 euros
- MP3 Music Player – the best you can get!
5.49 euros€ 0.59
- Meteogram Pro Weather Widget
8.49 euros4.29 euros
- Diseases
3.29 euros0.89 euros
- Network Analyzer Pro
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- Glextor and Organizer and Manager
5.49 euros3.19 euros
- Who Uses My WiFi (No Ad) – WiFi Scanner
2.09 euros1.09 euros
- WiFi Signal Meter – WiFi Scanner
1.89 euros1.09 euros
- WiFi router manager (no ads)
1.99 euros1.09 euros
- ColorMeter camera color picker
3.19 euros1.09 euros
- Xpert-Timer Time stamp
12.99 euros7.49 euros
- 3D EARTH PRO – local weather forecast & rain radar
9.49 euros1.09 euros
Games
- Café International
4.09 euros2.09 euros
- Samorost 2
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- Green Project
5.99 euros2.89 euros
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet
4.99 euros2.99 euros
- Take 6!
1.79 euros0.99 euros
- Braveland wizard
3.09 euros€ 0.59
- SFD: Rogue TRPG
4.59 euros0.89 euros
- Mortal Crusade
4.19 euros2.19 euros
- Space grunts
4.79 euros1.79 euros
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game
5.49 euros1.09 euros
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game
5.49 euros1.09 euros
- 9th Dawn III RPG
9.49 euros5.49 euros
- Hexologic
1.79 euros0.89 euros
- Doom & Destiny
2.99 euros1.19 euros
Personalization
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper
3.99 euros1.19 euros
- BeeLine Icon Pack
2.09 euros€ 0.59
- Vera Outline White Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.89 euros
- Vera Outline Black: Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.89 euros
- Vera Outline Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.89 euros
- Black Pie – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Selene Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.89 euros
- Sagon Circle: Dark Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.69 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next Friday. Good weekend!