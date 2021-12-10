Eager to fill your Google Play library spending as little as possible? Well, you know, our compilation of offers in apps and games is here, the best that currently has a discount in the Android store.





21 free Android apps

We are not going to deny it: this week is quite poor in terms of free apps and games. However, we have rescued the following applications, it is worth having them forever in the Google Play library.

Applications

Games

Personalization

Wenrum – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free

free Flat Moon – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free

free Vova – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free

free Meegis – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free

free Fixter Icon Pack 0.89 euros free

free Planet O – Icon Pack 0.79 euros free

free Black Army Sapphire Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

free Space Clock Live Wallpaper € 0.59 free

free Gear Live Wallpaper € 0.59 free

free Awf run [PRO] – watch face 1.39 euros free

36 discounted Android apps

As usual, among the offers that do not completely lower their price, we find higher quality. This Friday is not to shoot rockets in terms of numbers, but for that reason we will not stop recommending a good collection. You have it in a row.

Applications

Earth 3D – World Atlas 2.99 euros € 0.59

€ 0.59 KReader PRO 3.19 euros 1.89 euros

1.89 euros WiFi Test (Ad-Free) – Who Uses My WiFi 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros MP3 Music Player – the best you can get! 5.49 euros € 0.59

€ 0.59 Meteogram Pro Weather Widget 8.49 euros 4.29 euros

4.29 euros Diseases 3.29 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Network Analyzer Pro 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Glextor and Organizer and Manager 5.49 euros 3.19 euros

3.19 euros Who Uses My WiFi (No Ad) – WiFi Scanner 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros WiFi Signal Meter – WiFi Scanner 1.89 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros WiFi router manager (no ads) 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros ColorMeter camera color picker 3.19 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Xpert-Timer Time stamp 12.99 euros 7.49 euros

7.49 euros 3D EARTH PRO – local weather forecast & rain radar 9.49 euros 1.09 euros

Games

Café International 4.09 euros 2.09 euros

2.09 euros Samorost 2 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Green Project 5.99 euros 2.89 euros

2.89 euros Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

2.99 euros Take 6! 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Braveland wizard 3.09 euros € 0.59

€ 0.59 SFD: Rogue TRPG 4.59 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Mortal Crusade 4.19 euros 2.19 euros

2.19 euros Space grunts 4.79 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros 9th Dawn III RPG 9.49 euros 5.49 euros

5.49 euros Hexologic 1.79 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Doom & Destiny 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

Personalization

Game of Life Live Wallpaper 3.99 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros BeeLine Icon Pack 2.09 euros € 0.59

€ 0.59 Vera Outline White Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Vera Outline Black: Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Vera Outline Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Black Pie – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Selene Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Sagon Circle: Dark Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.69 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next Friday. Good weekend!