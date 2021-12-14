Dec 13, 2021 at 11:53 PM CET

Ronald goncalves

East Sunday, the Premier League 2021 – 2022 will give shelter to a new confrontation, whose protagonists will be the Tottenham and the Liverpool and whose destination of realization will be Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In this regard, the local team led by Antonio Conte adds 25 points and -1 in the goal differential, ranking seventh in the table. Specifically, its recent record notes a win against Norwich (3-0), a win against Brentford (2-0), a win over Leeds (2-1) and a draw with Everton (0-0).

On the other hand, Jürgen Klopp’s squad accumulates 37 points and +33 in goal differential, so it is in the second seat of the competition. Likewise, its passage through the league indicates a win against Aston Villa (1-0), a win against Wolves (1-0), a win against Everton (4-1) and a win against Southampton (4-0).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE TOTTENHAM – LIVERPOOL OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Thus, the confrontation between the Tottenham and the Liverpool of the Premier League 2021 – 2022 will take place on Sunday, December 19 at 5:30 p.m., and the dispute can be seen in Spain through DAZN.