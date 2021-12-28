

Dec 28, 2021 at 00:04 CET



Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, He did not live his best game in the draw (1-1) against Newcastle. After three consecutive victories, the Red Devils showed their worst version and only Cavani came to the rescue with a goal in the second half..

The Portuguese, who barely participated in the team’s game during the clash, was apathetic and his fuss was a constant. With the entry of the Uruguayan attacker, he delayed his position to have more impact, but his despair and frustration did the rest..

The former Real Madrid player is one of the offensive pillars of the British team: has 13 goals and two assists among all competitions in the 2021/22 season. At the age of 36, the Portuguese is facing what may be his last major sporting project in continental football.

United, far from the goal

The Red Devils did not have a great away performance against Newcastle and They close the first round far from their objectives: they remain out of the European positions and the Premier League title begins to be a utopia.

The team led by Ralf Rangnick has improved markedly after the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the hurray They were a very solid block and short-circuited United’s game, which puts an end to their winning streak.