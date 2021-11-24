

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer He played his last game as Manchester United manager on Saturday 20 November. After losing 4-1 against Watford, the Mancunian team leaders exhausted their patience with the Norwegian and decided remove him from his position. As a substitute, the team itself has announced that in the short term it will be Michael Carrick who will take over temporarily. However, the efforts of the leaders are focused on looking for the new Manchester United manager.

In this context, there have been several names that have appeared in the shortlist to occupy the bench of the ‘red devil’. The favorite seems to be Mauricio Pochettino, but the complexity of the operation (he is currently the Paris Saint-Germain coach) would make operation is not feasible. And in this situation, other names would have appeared. The last to appear is Ernesto Valverde, who according to the English newspaper ‘The Guardian’ would be one of the five candidates to fill the position vacated by Solskjaer.

One of the reasons that point from England why Valverde could be one of the chosen is because the ‘txingurri’ He already trained Lionel Messi in his time as a coach of FC Barcelona, ​​so has experience dealing with superstars as Cristiano Ronaldo in the current United squad. In addition, his time with the Catalan team where he won two leagues and a King’s Cup guarantee him among the directors of the ‘red devil’ team. Finally, another reason why United has noticed the coach is because of his availability, since since he was dismissed from FC Barcelona, is vacant.

For its part, ‘The Guardian’ also advances that the option of Valverde is neither the only one nor the favorite. As for the favorite, Mauricio Pochettino It occupies the ‘pole position’ of the favorites for United managers and in this sense, they are pouring all their efforts to achieve his incorporation. In addition, on the table there are also other names such as that of Brendan rodgers, the current Leicester manager.

Finally, it is unknown what he thinks Valverde and what he would answer if a formal offer finally arrived from United, although in June of this year 2021 he was already asked in ‘Observer’ about the possibility of training one day in the Premier League and the former coach of FC Barcelona he did not want to rule it out: “I wouldn’t mind trying. You have the feeling that there is a lot of respect for what the game is, “he said.