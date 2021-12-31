Premier League | I cancel, assaulted at your home



12/31/2021 On at 00:48 CET



Manchester City’s right-back, Joao Cancelo, has suffered an assault at his home with his family, as he himself explained on his social networks: “Unfortunately, today I have been assaulted by four cowards who have hurt me and have tried with my family”.

The Portuguese, who has shown an image with superficial wounds on his face, has related what happened: “They have been able to take my belongings and have left me with my face in this state”. “The most important thing that my family and I are well,” he said.

Cancel it, on your Instagram account | @jpcancelo

Along these lines, the player has been strong in the face of what happened: “After many obstacles in my life, this is one more and I will overcome it. Firm and strong, as always”.