The championship was already forced to postpone ten games in the last three dates, six of them last weekend, while the United Kingdom faces a record number of covid-19 cases, caused by the omicron variant.

On Monday, its board of directors had already examined various requests for postponement, but at that time chose to rule out that possibility due to the risk of altering the integrity of the competition.

This crisis comes at a crucial period of the season in England, both in terms of sports and economics, in view of the high attendance of the public planned for the three dates scheduled between December 26 and January 3.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte called for a reduction to one match in the Liverpool-Arsenal and Tottenham-Chelsea English League Cup semi-finals, scheduled for early January. , thus releasing the overloaded calendar.

Last year, the English League Cup semi-finals were reduced to a single match due to the pandemic.

The ‘Spurs’, seventh in the Premier League, have three games of delay linked to bad weather conditions and the coronavirus pandemic within the cash.

This contrasts with the statements of the England Football League that assured that there were no reasons to suspend the games on the island, however, infections in the squads have forced this decision to be made in the middle of a complex health period for the European nation.