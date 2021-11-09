LaSalud.mx.- Various studies ensure that the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes more hospitalizations and deaths from acute lower respiratory tract infections in children under 5 years of age, premature babies are a population with a higher risk of triggering complications.

In this regard, the doctor Sarbelio Moreno, pediatric infectologist, director of teaching and academic development of the Hospital Infantil de México “Federico Gómez”, stated:

“Worldwide, it is estimated that, by one year of age, 50% of children already had contact with RSV and by two years almost all will have been infected. However, in populations at risk such as premature newborns, children with congenital heart disease, pulmonary dysplasia, among others, the virus can cause various serious infections ranging from bronchiolitis to pneumonia with respiratory failure.“

The VSR season usually begins in October-November and ends in March-April. Annually, in the world, around 33 million children under five years of age present this class of RSV-associated infections, which result in more than three million hospitalizations and approximately 60 thousand deaths.

The general director and founding partner of the Association Con Amor Vencerás, Ilein BolañosHe commented that he should not lower his guard, now that daily activities are being resumed, especially when living with premature babies, since they are prone to becoming seriously ill.

For his part, the medical director of AstraZeneca Mexico, Alberto Hegewisch, pointed out that this company works “hard to bring science closer to more people through innovative therapies that can help improve their quality of life, in the case of RSV, we will continue to work on the prevention of serious complications and thus avoid hospitalizations. “

RGP