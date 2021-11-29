(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

When paying the property tax, the taxpayers of Mexico City They can access different discounts, such as those offered by the program Voice Footprint.

This scheme grants tax benefits to retirees, pensioners and people with disabilities, who own a home located in the capital. Registering is very simple but now, the registration process will be different.

The Secretariat for Administration and Finance The state government explained that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they modified the registration process for new users and also the authentication that those who are already part of this support must perform.

The state agency reported that those who they recorded their voice at one of the Treasury offices, they are already enrolled in the program, and will not have to carry out the authentication process: “The record contained in the databases of the Treasury, so the profit will be automatically reflected in your Predial 2022 ballot″ Reported the agency.

In addition, the discount will also be applied automatically to those who obtained a discount in 2021 for belonging to a vulnerable group.

“If you were a creditor to any of the benefits of property tax For belonging to a vulnerable group during 2021, your benefit will be automatically reflected in your Predial 2022 ballot, ″ said the Secretariat.

However, taxpayers who want sign up for the first time must prove in person their status as beneficiary before the Tax Administrations no later than Tuesday, November 30, 2021, so that your discount is reflected in the Predial 2022 ticket. To do this, they must present the following documents:

1. Property Tax Ballot or Declaration of Cadastral Value.

2. Valid official identification with photograph of the owner or co-owners. It can be the passport, IFE / INE credential or Professional Certificate. In the case of foreigners, a document proving their legal stay in the country is accepted.

3. Unique Code of the Population Registry (CURP) of the owner or co-owners. In case your official identification contains the CURP, this document will not be necessary.

4. Proof of address in the name of the taxpayer valid for no more than six months. It can be the credential of the IFE / INE; a bank or business account statement; the receipt of the payment of electricity, landline or gas.

5. Free deed signed by the person who owns the property in which, under protest of telling the truth, they indicate their condition of vulnerability and that they wish to prove their status as beneficiary for fiscal year 2022.

6. Document with which you accredit your condition of belonging to a group in a vulnerable condition to submit your application.

(Photo: Christian Serna / Cuartoscuro)

You must also present a document that proves your status as retired or pensioner; as an elderly person with no fixed income and few resources; or a person with a permanent disability. The list of accreditations that will be accepted for this requirement can be consulted at this link.

In the case of a case of co-ownership, each and every one of the co-owners must attend in person or designate a common representative, subject to the provisions of articles 56 last paragraph and 432 of the CDMX Tax Code. They must present the public deed of the house in which the name of all the owners is broken down and attach a document in which they all prove their vulnerability condition.

“The reduction will only be applied when each and every one of them meet the requirements,” clarified the agency.

In the third year of the voice registration, the survival test of all co-owners must be carried out.

Who can be part of Huella de Voz?

The conditions to be part of the Huella de Voz program are established in articles 281 and 282 of the CDMX Tax Code. These determine the following:

– Article 281: all taxpayers who are owners of a property whose cadastral value does not exceed two million 212 thousand 737 pesos will be able to access this benefit, provided that the use of the home is exclusively residential. In addition, the owner must be retired or pensioned, whether the latter due to unemployment in advanced age, old age, disability, work risks, disability, retired widow or orphan, separated woman, divorced woman, head of household, single mother or person with permanent disability.

– Article 282: taxpayers who are owners of a property whose cadastral value does not exceed 2,212,737 pesos may also register, provided that the home is exclusively for residential use and the owner is an elderly person with no fixed income and few resources.

These will have a partial forgiveness of property and 100% of surcharges, fines and execution expenses.

– In addition, there is forgiveness of 30% of the property tax for taxpayers who have a property whose cadastral value exceeds two million 217 thousand 737 pesos and who prove that they are: retired or pensioned (due to unemployment in advanced age, due to old age, due to disability due to risks of work, disability, retired widow or retired orphan or elderly person with no fixed income and few resources).

For more information, those interested can call Contributel at 55 5588 3388.

KEEP READING:

Epidemiological surveillance in the AICM is strengthened in the face of new Omicron variant

Two Mexicans won the 2021 Mexico City Marathon

Metro Line 12: Sobse seeks to rehabilitate it in one year despite the global steel crisis

Julio “N”, former head of Miguel Ángel Mancera’s cabinet, was transferred to the North Prison