By Brijesh Patel

Jul 28 (Reuters) – Gold prices were stable on Wednesday near the $ 1,800-per-ounce threshold as investors avoided taking large positions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision later in the day. .

* The panel that sets the Fed’s monetary policy will issue its statement at 1800 GMT on Wednesday, which will be followed by a press conference from central bank president Jerome Powell.

* Spot gold was flat at $ 1,798.70 per ounce at 1103 GMT. Gold futures in the United States were down just 0.1% at $ 1,798.30 an ounce.

* “Gold prices continue their slow dance near the $ 1,800 mark. It seems that the market cannot find a clear trend and that investors are waiting for the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. (…) there is very little volatility, “said Carlo Alberto De Casa, a market analyst at Kinesis.

* Gold prices fell 7% last month, their biggest monthly decline since November 2016, following the steeper tune to monetary tightening adopted by the Fed panel at its last meeting.

* Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.4% at $ 24.77 an ounce, after falling to a nearly four-month low of $ 24.46 an ounce on Tuesday.

* Palladium was down 0.2% at $ 2,603.76 per ounce, while platinum was up 0.2% at $ 1,052.43 per ounce. (Report by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)