(Refund, add comments and update prices)

By Amy Caren Daniel

Nov 8 (Reuters) – Gold prices were down from a two-month high on Monday, pressured by rising U.S. bond yields, although expectations that key central banks will keep interest rates low in the short-term backed the asset, which does not accrue interest.

* At 1013 GMT, spot gold was stable at $ 1,817.28 an ounce, and US gold futures for December delivery were up 0.1% at $ 1,818.60 an ounce.

* “Gold is adrift after Friday’s strong finish … Traders are still not convinced that we have enough ammo in the gold market to challenge the key resistance area at $ 1,820 an ounce,” he said. Ole Hansen, an analyst at Saxo Bank.

* The bullion hit $ 1,821.26 early in the session, its highest level since Sept. 7, after closing last week up 2% after the Federal Reserve stuck to its view that the Inflation is transitory and the Bank of England shocked markets by keeping interest rates unchanged.

* “Rising yields by a few basis points are potentially enough to trigger some profit-taking in gold,” Hansen said.

* The 10-year benchmark return rose after hitting a one-and-a-half month low in the previous session, increasing the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

* The gold metal has benefited from an ultra-low rate environment to stimulate growth during the pandemic. However, concerns that central banks will begin to tighten policy to combat accelerating inflation has kept investors alert to economic data.

* In other precious metals, spot silver was stable at $ 24.17 an ounce; platinum was up 0.2% at $ 1,036.15; and palladium was up 0.4% at $ 2,042.50.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)