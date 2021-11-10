The decoration of our house is something as timeless as seasonal, since on the one hand we usually change it depending on the time and season of the year: that if Christmas with its classic ornaments, that if in summer we get more natural jute fabrics, brown and neutral colors in autumn and winter … .

But on the other there are also basic furniture that remains intact throughout the year. Today we wanted to focus on practical pieces that we can buy today and use all year round. For this we wanted to take advantage of Leroy Merlin’s pre-Black Friday offers and focus on three main rooms: bedroom, bathroom and garden.

For the bedroom

Definitely the bedroom It is one of the spaces where we spend the most time, either sleeping, hanging out or trying on dozens of outfits preparing our outfit. So better make it a cozy place:





Getting out of bed in winter with the cold is a bummer, but if we put some soft, shaggy rug as it is at the foot of the bed at least we will get up on something soft. 16.99 euros 13.99 euros.

LED strips





LED strips are an easy and beautiful way to decorate our room, since we can give a new look to the room just by changing the color. 34.95 euros 29.99 euros.

Rectangular mirror





East wooden mirror in matt black It is a timeless option with which to give an industrial air to our bedroom. 74.99 euros 64.99 euros.

Dehumidifier





In winter the relative humidity of our house should be around 40-50% (45-60% in summer) and the dehumidifiers help us to control it and keep it always to our liking. 159 euros 119 euros.

For the bathroom

What if a shower or bathtub, what if a large mirror or integrated into the furniture … The reality is that bathrooms are a space in the house where we have to make many decisions and usually tend to have little space. We leave you some ideas for give it a different touch:

Bathroom cabinet with mirror





If you are thinking of renovating your bathroom, without a doubt the sink is the main axis. So this small wardrobe with mirror is ideal for a facelift. 90.99 euros 75 euros.

Bathroom cabinet with mirror

Bathroom shelf





This bathroom shelf is perfect for make the most of space, since it is placed on top of the toilet and we can place all kinds of things: creams, shampoos, makeup … 42.99 euros 37.99 euros

Shower column





From time to time it is good to indulge ourselves, and that in the bathroom goes through a whirlpool. An easy way to reinvent our shower is to change the classic artichoke for a column like this. 189 euros 149 euros.

Speaker ceiling





Finally in the bathroom section we have this speaker ceiling, which combines an LED bulb with a speaker. So that we can listen to our favorite music while we shower without the need to put it on the mobile or use external speakers. 39.99 euros 29.99 euros.

For the garden

Ok, we know that terraces and gardens are not exactly the place where we spend the most time in autumn or winter because the cold is unforgiving. But the drop in temperatures does not have to limit us and prevent us from enjoying the outdoors. We just have to equip ourselves well, adapt it to the new season and that’s it. Prepared to take advantage of the sunniest days.

Apply solar





Now that it is night at six o’clock in the afternoon, lighting is important. And this solar wall lamp it will help us save on the electricity bill, since it is charged with the sun and has an autonomy of 23 hours. 49.99 euros 42.99 euros.

LED outdoor wall light





Following in the line of the illumination We also have this LED wall light, with a cooler light than the previous one. 19.99 euros 14.99 euros.

Aluminum pergola





And finally, although it is a more typical summer and spring element, we wanted to include this aluminum pergola because it is quite well priced: 599 euros 499 euros.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | @mariafrubies

Photos | Leroy Merlin