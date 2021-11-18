We have to wait more to be able to try the new Capcom title.

You can not deny that Capcom is living in a golden age, as sagas like Resident Evil and Monster Hunter are being unparalleled bestsellers, giving the Japanese company great benefits. However, that does not prevent that among his studies there is still the spirit of keep making new IPs and getting titles from other well-known ones, being the first case the one that is living with Pragmata, title announced last year.

It was at the June PlayStation 5 presentation that Capcom introduced Pragmata, a title that many mistook for a Kojima IP due to its quirky, sci-fi genre style. Thus, the title was planned to be released in 2022, being so that, since its announcement, the news around the game has been conspicuous mainly by its scarcity. And with this new update of the development status, the reason has been understood.

Pragmata leaves to 2023

Making use of social networks, Capcom has announced that Pragmata has been delayed to 2023. It should be noted that this ad has not been unjustified, since, according to what you can read in the tweet that I leave below, the delay is because they want to ensure that the title is of qualityThis being something that, apparently, they could not achieve if the title reached stores in the initially thought launch window. Without further ado, you can see the tweet in question below:

An update on #PRAGMATA: Our team is hard at work on the project, but to ensure this will be an unforgettable adventure, we’ve decided to shift the release window to 2023. In the meantime, we have a brand new artwork to share with you. Thank you for your patience.🌑 pic.twitter.com/3ZTOkIWEYD – PRAGMATA (@PRAGMATAgame) November 18, 2021

It should be noted that this announcement is now quite curious, since just a week ago Capcom reported that the development of Pragmata was going well, being so it seems that they had not given all the information pertinent to the status of the title. However, it should be noted that this delay shouldn’t be surprising either, since, removing this statement, nothing else has been known, so many already pointed to a delay.

Be that as it may, it will have to be seen that Capcom ends up surprising us, since it was his enigmatic trailer, nothing is known about the history of the title nor of the genre that the video game will encompass. Of course, at least we do have data about the platforms that will receive the title, since Pragmata will be an exclusive title of the next gen, as they will be available in PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

