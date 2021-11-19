Pragmata is delayed until 2023

Pragmata It is a project that we know very little about. Announced last year, this Capcom title was expected to be available sometime in 2022. However, it was recently revealed that this will not be the case, and players will have to wait a long time before they have any news related to this title.

Through a trailer shared on Capcom’s official YouTube account, it has been revealed that Pragmata will now be available until some unspecified point in 2023. This is what the company commented on the matter:

“Our team is working hard on the project, but to make sure this is an unforgettable adventure, we have decided to change the launch window to 2023. In the meantime, we have a new piece of art to share with you. Thank you for your patience”.

Similarly, a new poster of the game was shared.

Although the reason for this delay is not revealed, taking into account the world situation, it is not so difficult to find out why. Considering that we have seen very little of the game thus far, this decision was something that sooner or later was going to happen. Speaking of delays, the reboot of Saints row the date has also changed.

Editor’s Note:

Pragmata It is a game about which little is known. However, from what has been seen so far, this appears to be one of the company’s most ambitious projects. Let’s hope that throughout 2022 our doubts related to this title will be clarified, in order to prepare for its launch in 2023.

Via: Capcom