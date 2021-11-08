After the pandemic, training at home has become very common since it is becoming easier to get material for it. We can practice any strength training with weights, bike or even some sports if we have outdoor spaces.

We must never forget about cardio and machines like rowing FITFIU Fitness RA-300 they are a good candidate for our home. It has 12 adjustable levels of effort to progress and adapt to each user.





FITFIU Fitness RA-300 – Foldable rowing machine with air resistance and padded seat, Cardio and cross training rowing machine, 12 resistance levels, max. user 110kg

Now this machine is available at a minimum price reduced to 385.50 euros (before 449.99 euros). Offers maximum comfort with the padded seat and tape-adjustable pedals.

On the front, it has a LCD screen that offers real-time training information. It is fully foldable so it hardly takes up space and can be stored in any corner. Supports up to 110 kg with an operation of air resistance which decreases the operating noise.

This model will help you work your lower and upper body by toning your legs and arms, as well as gaining resistance.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Images | Amazon and Pexels

