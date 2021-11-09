Every time the cold arrives I remember how bad it was in my college days getting up early and going to the subway at seven-something in the morning in winter when the thermometer almost touched negative temperatures. It was so cold that I really didn’t want to go to class.

Especially since then I had to carry all day with feathers, scarf, hat, gloves, etc. That looked like a walking coat rack. To this day I continue to suffer from the cold just as badly but it seems that we are getting along better and little by little I have been forming a kind of “survival kit” against him with tips as logical as they are simple. Here are some of them:

The turtleneck is our best friend

Scarves are super warm and comfortable in winter, yes. But it must be recognized that they are also a tostón in terms of keeping them and having them wherever we go, whether in class or the office. What if we keep them under the table and we forget them, what if they don’t catch us in our backpack …

The best thing, especially when the polar frosts have not yet arrived (although they will come) is to bet on knitted high-necked sweaters that help us protect the throat. Some of our favorites:





First of all we have this model oversize in gray (also available in camel), which we can wear both with boots and a skirt or dress as with some jeans. 29.99 euros.





And on the other is in lilac, one of our favorite colors to wear all year long that we can combine with plain or printed colors. 19.99 euros.

Thermal t-shirts

Thermal shirts are a great life hack, since they allow us to gain a few degrees of more without losing style or comfort, since we can put them under a sweater and they do not show.





This model the three B’s that we like: good, pretty and cheap. It is designed for skiing, but it is great for us to wear it every day. 4.99 euros.





And this other, also designed for skiing, we love because it is Available in various colors. Our favorite is this green. 11.99 euros.

With cold feet you don’t think well

Not in vain, Laziness has been the soundtrack for many generations: his phrases are pure truth. And this above all, because there is nothing more raging than having cold feet. When this happens it seems that we begin to lose temperature throughout the body and the cold enters us more. So we better prepare

Wear suitable socks

Unless we want to catch hypothermia, not showing our socks with our shoes is incompatible with the cold. So put to teach them, better to choose a nice, long and warm model. We leave you some options:





This model in red seems to us ideal to wear with boots, both low and high. 3.99 euros (before 4.99 euros).





And if you are looking for another type of fabric, these chenille in gray they seem the most to us. 4.99 euros (before 6.99 euros).

Thermal Insoles

If wearing chubby socks helps us make our feet warmer, Thermal insoles help us maintain that temperature for longer. In addition to being soft and tasty to the touch:





On the one hand we have this pack of two pairs of templates, made of wool which, as the brand promises, insulate and protect feet from the cold. 9.99 euros.

biped Extra thick coachman’s wool insoles two-pack z1015 (38)





And on the other we have these single-use heating insoles, which generate heat themselves for about 8 hours. They are available in packages of 5, 10 and 30 units from 9.99 euros.

TerraTherm Heated Insoles – 5 Pairs S, Heated Insoles, Heated Pads, 100% Natural Heat, Insole Shaped Heated Pads for 8 Hours of Warm Feet

With cold hands either

As with cold feet you do not think well, nothing good comes from having cold hands. Not only are we uncomfortable, but the feeling that our fingers are going to fall off in the next WhatsApp message is not pleasant at all. For this we have two tips, compatible with each other and both easy to store in your bag:

Gloves

Gloves are, along with hats and scarves, the Holy Trinity of winter. And if they are tactile, better, that way we can use the mobile without having to take them off. We have chosen two models, some in leather and others in wool:





This first pair is made of leather and it has a special fabric on the finger to be able to use our smartphone No problem. 34.99 euros.





And if what we are looking for is a softer and warmer fabric, these gloves in cashmere and wool blend They are ideal. 19.99 euros.

Handwarmer

For those of us who always have cold hands, regardless of whether it is 10 0 -5 degrees, hand warmers are a real gift. We can warm our hands when we are cold and once the ideal temperature is reached, put them in our pockets to keep them warm too.





This model is the Amazon’s best-selling hand warmer and it comes in packs of 5, 10 or 30 units, with a price that starts at 9.99 euros. They last hot for about 12 hours.

TerraTherm Hand Warmers, 12 Hour Pocket Warmer for Warm Hands, Air Activated Heating Pads, 100% Natural Heat, Hand Warmer, 5 Pairs





If you are looking for a reusable model, this electric from Amazon is ideal and we can even charge our mobile on it. 29.99 euros.

Awroutdoor Rechargeable Hand Warmer, 9000mAh USB Pocket Hand Warmers, Power Bank Power Bank Reusable Electric Hand Warmer for Skiing, Camping, Hiking

Ears and head, always warm

This section is a no-brainer, yes, but we can never express our love for hats enough. In winter more than ever. And it is that in winter there are times that it seems that with the cold if one is not well sheltered, ideas escape (or at least that is what they told me when I was little). The best thing to fight against it is to put on a hat or cap:





Hats with pompoms seem to us a real cute, a way to give it a sweet touch our looks. 12.99 euros.





We have also included this model of shearling cap, in addition to because it seems the most to us, because the camel color is ideal for winter. 15.99 euros.

