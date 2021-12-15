This is a program that has been around for a good number of years and that is aimed at all types of users and environments of use. From those who want design your own presentations on a personal basis, such as companies that make use of these, or those focused on education. It is more than likely that many of you already know that this particular program is part of the complete firm office suite, Office. Therefore, it is considered as a companion to other extremely important applications such as Word or Excel.

However, it could be considered as something more entertaining due largely to the possibilities and modes of operation that it proposes. Through a series of slides that we design individually, we will achieve spectacular presentations made up of all kinds of elements. And here we are not only going to be able to use which texts, but we can also make use of other objects to enrich our project.

Here we refer to elements such as photos, videos, graphics, links, tables, animations, etc. In addition, we have the possibility of exporting our projects to formats other than the used by default, PPTX. In this way we can design PowerPoint presentations and then add them to an image file, or a PDF, for example. But in addition to this default format that we have discussed, there are another one that we can opt for, PPSX.