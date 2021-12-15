This is a program that has been around for a good number of years and that is aimed at all types of users and environments of use. From those who want design your own presentations on a personal basis, such as companies that make use of these, or those focused on education. It is more than likely that many of you already know that this particular program is part of the complete firm office suite, Office. Therefore, it is considered as a companion to other extremely important applications such as Word or Excel.
However, it could be considered as something more entertaining due largely to the possibilities and modes of operation that it proposes. Through a series of slides that we design individually, we will achieve spectacular presentations made up of all kinds of elements. And here we are not only going to be able to use which texts, but we can also make use of other objects to enrich our project.
Here we refer to elements such as photos, videos, graphics, links, tables, animations, etc. In addition, we have the possibility of exporting our projects to formats other than the used by default, PPTX. In this way we can design PowerPoint presentations and then add them to an image file, or a PDF, for example. But in addition to this default format that we have discussed, there are another one that we can opt for, PPSX.
When to use PPTX or PPSX in PowerPoint
Perhaps this second file format that we are discussing is somewhat less familiar than the first, which is the most common. But once we know the differences between the two, we will realize that PPSX can be very useful in certain circumstances. It is precisely about all this that we want to talk to you below so that you can choose the one that interests you the most in each case.
At this point, the first thing to know is that we choose the one we choose, this will not change the content or the format of the document created in PowerPoint. Actually, what we are going to do is adapt our project to the type of use we want to make of it later. And we must take into consideration that when we save our presentation in PPTX format, when you run it, it will open directly in PowerPoint. This will allow us to modify it if necessary for its subsequent implementation.
But in the event that we consider that this presentation is completely finished and ready for exhibition, we should opt for the PPSX format. This will allow us immediate execution of the presentation as such, once we double click on the file. In this way we avoid the intermediate step through the program, which in most cases will be more professional before the public.