The PowerToys have received a new update. We are used to continually adding improvements and now we are waiting for a new improvement for the classic File Explorer that we all know and use from Windows. An improvement that they already try and that focuses on improving file preview.

The company is already testing an extension capable of add a preview of more file types text to File Explorer in both Windows 10 and Windows 11. In this way we can see its content without having to open them. Some PowerToys that, we remember, can be downloaded from Github and from the Microsoft Store

More supported files





Until now the preview in Windows File Explorer could be tested by clicking on the “View” tab. At that point you have to select the Preview panel and then, if the file format is supported, select it to see a preview within the browser itself.

The PowerToys extension allows you to preview SVG and Markdown files, and now Microsoft wants to take a new step towards offer support for more types of text files. By means of a new extension Microsoft wants to integrate the preview into the File Explorer panel thanks to Monaco, a very popular code editor that can offer support for a large number of files.

The function that, as explained on GitHub, is already under development, allows to obtain a preview almost all text file formats in Windows 11 or Windows 10 explorer. Additionally, Microsoft plans to add the item “Use text preview for files of this type” to the context menu. For developers, Microsoft says it will use VS Code to preview the service and allow syntax highlighting.

The latest version of the PowerToys, 0.51, adds improvements in the use of the mouse. Thus comes a new presentation mode wizard that allows the mouse pointer to be highlighted when clicking or more settings on “Find my mouse”.

Via | Windows Latest